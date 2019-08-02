Lisa Vanderpump Goes Zip-Lining With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast During Tom And Katie’s Wedding Trip

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married last month in Las Vegas.

Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of Vanderpump Rules traveled to Las Vegas in July for the wedding of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney and during their trip, the group went zip-lining.

While the cast is now back in Los Angeles, where they recently celebrated the engagement of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Schwartz shared a new photo from their trip on Instagram on August 1 and in the photo, Vanderpump was seen all tied up and ready to jump off a building.

In addition to Vanderpump, Schwartz, and Maloney, their co-stars, including Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Schroeder, and Clark, were also seen, as was Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schwartz and Maloney held a second wedding in Las Vegas in late July amid filming on Season 8 after previously walking down the aisle in Northern California in August 2016 and during their trip, they were seen filming the new episodes as they enjoyed hanging out at Caesar’s Palace and paid a visit to Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Vanderpump opened up Las Vegas hotspot in March, less than one year after she opened TomTom in West Hollywood with Schwartz and their co-star Tom Sandoval.

Schwartz and Maloney believed they were officially husband and wife after tying the knot in 2016 but earlier this year, they learned that because of a mishap with their paperwork, they weren’t actually married.

On July 25, an insider said that Schwartz and Maloney were happy to celebrated a second wedding in Sin City with their co-stars and confirmed that the special moment between them was filmed for Season 8.

“It’s all being filmed for next season of Vanderpump Rules, it’s a huge chunk of Tom and Katie’s storyline,” the source told People magazine. “They never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out, so they figured a trip to Las Vegas with their friends would be a great way to fix that.”

Loading...

As the outlet explained, Lance Bass was first to break the news of Schwartz and Maloney’s paperwork error and did so on the Bleav in Reality Bytes podcast.

“They were hoping to keep things under wraps but Lance Bass spilled the beans!” the source added. “There goes his invite to the wedding.”

Bass previously officiated the wedding of Taylor and Cartwright, which will also be featured on the new season.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.