Anastasia Karanikolaou Drives Fans Wild In Neon Pink Bikini

Anastasia Karanikolaou seems to have been doing a lot of traveling lately. From vacationing with Kylie Jenner in Greece to visiting Ibiza, she has seen quite a bit of the world this summer. It appears her latest post comes from Miami, where she thrilled her fans with a bikini selfie.

In the snap, Karanikolaou stood in a bedroom that was decorated with white and neutral colors, which really made her bronzed skin and pink bikini pop. The full-body shot showed the stunner with one hand in her hair as she bent one knee. Her bikini featured a bandeau-style top with high-cut bottoms that accentuated her curvy hips. The pose also showcased her enviable waist. Her 5.4 million followers were quick to notice. Within an hour of going live the snap garnered over 240,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

The model opened up about how she felt about social media in an interview with Good American. She said her favorite thing about social media was the fact that it was an “amazing way to connect and network,” adding that it was also a great way to show followers what she was up to on a daily basis. She said her least favorite part about social media was how people “get sucked into it and forget there’s a world outside of a phone screen.”

The beauty said her favorite outfit to wear was a pair of jeans and a bodysuit with heels.

When asked where she would like to be in five years, Karanikolaou said that she would like to be more prominent in the fashion world, adding that she would love to do more modeling.

Karanikolaou also said that she would like to be a force of change in the world.

“I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that.”

