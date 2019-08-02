Donald Trump Mocks Victor Blackwell’s Emotional Response To ‘Infested’ Comment

As The Inquisitr previously reported, CNN’s Victor Blackwell got emotional while hosting the New Day Weekend as he addressed Donald Trump’s use of the word “infested” to attack Representative Elijah Cummings’ district and noted that the president reserves the word for attacking people of color.

Now, The Hill reports that the Trump campaign shared a tweet via the Trump War Room in which they splice Cummings calling Baltimore a “drug-infested area” in-between Blackwell’s reaction.

“This morning, I left my community in Baltimore, a drug-infested area,” Cummings says before the video cuts to Blackwell criticizing Trump’s use of the word “infested.”

Afterward, the clip shows Cummings claiming that he has seen children from Baltimore grow up to look like “zombies” before cutting to Blackwell choking up.

During Blackwell’s full segment, he noted that — although Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times — when he uses the word “infestation,” he’s talking about “black and brown people.”

After pausing for about 10 seconds and appearing to hold back tears, Blackwell went back on the attack.

“The president says about Congressman Cummings’s district, that no human would want to live there,” he said. “You know who did, Mr. President? I did. From the day I was brought home from the hospital to the day I left for college. And a lot of people I care about still do.”

JUST IN: Trump responds to reports of Cummings' Baltimore home being robbed: "Too bad!" https://t.co/DcQIDac5DG pic.twitter.com/HqpLYtpP5m — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, Cummings’s Baltimore apartment was robbed in the early hours last Saturday, shortly before Trump would attack Cummings and his district. Fox News reports that the home — located on Madison Avenue northwest of downtown Baltimore — was robbed just before 4 a.m. and noted that it wasn’t Cummings’s primary residence.

The home is reportedly located in Druid Heights, which is known for its fairly high crime levels. In the past year, Baltimore police have made more than 1,300 arrests in the area, including 289 assaults, 143 thefts, and 129 burglaries.

But The Hill reports that according to a statement released by Cummings, he was alerted to the break-in by his security team and scared away the intruder.

Loading...

WATCH: CNN’s @VictorBlackwell responds to Elijah Cummings calling his Baltimore district “drug-infested” pic.twitter.com/9QvZGirUp9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 1, 2019

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he said before thanking the Baltimore Police Department for their help and asking the public to direct any inquiries related to the robbery to them.

Cummings made the comment just hours after Trump addressed the break-in via Twitter.