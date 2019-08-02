Kara Del Toro Nearly Bursts Out Of Tiny White Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro decided to throw it back yesterday with a sizzling bikini shot from a trip she took a while back.

In the snap, Del Toro rocked a white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The simple string bikini top could barely contain her curves, and her ample assets were practically bursting out of the fabric. In addition to some major cleavage, Del Toro flaunted a bit of underboob in the tiny top.

The bottoms were likewise skimpy, and stretched high over her hips to elongate her legs while also dipping low in the middle to expose plenty of her toned stomach. Del Toro also had a white short-sleeved button-up cropped shirt on, but it was open and covered nothing besides her shoulders.

She opted to accessorize with a simple necklace and gold bracelet, and swept her hair back in a messy bun.

Del Toro seemed to be loving poolside life in the shot, as she stretched out across a cozy reclining chair that was topped with a luxe gold and white striped fabric pillow. A camera and pair of sunglasses were visible near her legs, and a beach-ready straw bag sat on the ground beside the chair.

Del Toro explained in the caption that the shot was taken at the Inn at Laguna Beach, a location she stayed at with a friend and photographer, who she also tagged in the caption.

Del Toro’s followers loved the spicy throwback, and the shot received over 24,800 likes in just one day. Her followers left plenty of flattering comments that complimented Del Toro’s beauty.

“You are amazing,” one fan said.

“Such a beauty, another commented.

While Del Toro’s throwback was a shot taken in California, she’s been flaunting her bikini body in destinations all around the world recently.

Earlier in July, Del Toro spent some time in Italy, and shared several shots of herself posing in front of breathtaking views in pieces by Yamamay, a swimwear and underwear company.

Then, she jetted over to Miami for Miami Swim Week, where she strutted her stuff on the runway for a few different designers and flaunted her bikini body.

Finally, Del Toro has been sharing quite a few shots from her trip to Mexico, where she went with a bunch of other models. In the trip to Mexico alone, she rocked several sizzling bikinis, quite a few dresses that revealed plenty of her curves, and even took a few topless shots to truly got her fans drooling.