‘One Piece’ Episode 896 Preview, Spoilers: Can Luffy Beat The World’s Strongest Bounty Hunter?

The latest episode of One Piece featured a side story of the world’s greatest bounty hunter: Cidre. Cidre ordered his men to go after Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Luckily, though the Thousand Sunny took a huge amount of damage, the Straw Hat Pirates managed to escape using Coup de Burst. However, while finding a store that sells cola in the island, Luffy once again encountered Cidre’s group, leaving him with no choice but to fight.

In One Piece Episode 895, Luffy reunited with Boa Hancock, the Pirate Empress and one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. After learning about Hancock’s presence on the island, Cidre also told his subordinates to go after her head. Luffy and Hancock managed to defeat all the enemies in front of them, which forced Cidre to show up and deal with the enemies himself.

The preview for One Piece Episode 896, which is titled “Side Story! Clash! Luffy vs. the King of Carbonation!,” hinted at the intense battle between Luffy, Hancock, and Cidre.

“Cidre finally turns into his ultimate true form. Facing his furious consecutive attacks, Luffy and Hancock display their powerful techniques. Luffy or Cidre, who will survive in this final battle?”

Despite being outnumbered, Luffy and Hancock won’t let Cidre and his subordinates capture them easily. As revealed in the preview for One Piece Episode 896, Luffy and Hancock will be using powerful techniques against the enemies. It’s worth noting that both Luffy and Hancock can use Conqueror’s Haki, a type of power that only a few people in the world possess.

After seeing how powerful Luffy and Hancock are, Cidre will decide to take the fight more seriously. Cidre will be showcasing his true form, which is expected to tremendously increase his battle power. Cidre is definitely aware that beating Luffy and Hancock will help him maintain his status as the world’s strongest bounty hunter.

Hancock may currently be affiliated to the World Government, but Cidre told his men that if they ever defeat the Pirate Empress, they will put all the blame on Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Aside from the intense battle involving Luffy, Hancock, and Cidre, One Piece Episode 896 will also feature the Straw Hat Pirates, who are guarding the Thousand Sunny in action. The preview showed Roronoa Zoro, Vinsmoke Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Cyborg Franky, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, and Brook being surrounded by Cidre’s men and preparing to engage in a fight.