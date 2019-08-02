Halle Berry Flaunts Bare Legs In Underwear Shot & Instagram Can’t Deal

Halle Berry has taken the world by storm as an Oscar winner and history-making actress, and she has also made a name for herself as a fitness guru who tries to motivate her Instagram fans to lead healthier lifestyles. In order to achieve the latter, the Catwoman star often posts pictures of her perfect body, which only continues to improve with age.

That is what she did on Thursday when the 52-year-old stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring her lower body, which puts her incredible bare legs on full display. The photo captures Berry from the waist down as she poses in a semi dark room wearing a pair of light-colored underwear that shows off her strong thighs. The actress appears to be playing with some sheer curtains that hang by the window, through which natural light peers through increasing the contrast between the room and Berry’s body.

The John Wick 3 star is standing with her legs slightly apart and engaged, which further highlights the toned muscles of her thighs. The photo indicated movement, giving it a whimsical and artistic vibe. In the caption, Berry joked that the shot represents a “regular old Thursday.”

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Berry shared with her more than 5.4 million Instagram followers — had racked up upwards of 110,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in about half a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the acclaimed actress flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for Berry, and also to point that, despite her caption, there is nothing “regular” about her incredibly physique.

“It might be a regular old thursday, but ain’t a dam thang regular about your body!” one user raved, adding a series of red heart and hands together in prayer emoji.

“Omgggggg the legs, the thigh gap… need I go on????” another fan chimed in, also trailing the message with a series of emoji, particularly heart eyes smileys.

“Thursday is my fav new day now,” a third user added, echoing the sentiment.

As her Instagram fans will know, Berry uses the last day of the work week to share fitness- and health-related material under the hashtag “Fitness Friday.” In a recent Friday, Berry shared some of her favorite inner-thigh strengthening exercises, which is how she gets these powerful, strong legs, as Popsugar recently reported.

“Let me introduce you to my secret weapon… the Pilates ring,” Berry said in the post’s caption. “When I first started working out with the ring, I can honestly say I hated it but once I saw how real the results it provided were, it immediately became my best friend.”