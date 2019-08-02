Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Says He’s ‘So Proud’ After She Reveals She’s ‘Not Straight’

Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich fully supports his wife after she shared her truth about her sexuality.

The NHL player recently gushed over his wife after she revealed that she’s “not straight” when she graced the cover of Women’s Health completely nude. According to HollywoodLife, Laich expressed his support of his wife via Instagram on Thursday, August 1, after she shared intimate details about her personal life and showed that their marriage wasn’t even the least bit affected after the professional dancer’s revelation.

“So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” Brooks wrote on Instagram, alongside a repost of Julianne’s fully nude magazine cover on August 1. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth!” he continued, adding, “Love you so much babe!”

At the time of writing, Laich’s tribute to his wife received more than 20,000 likes. The post also received more than 100 comments from his 466,000 followers, including Hough herself, who expressed her gratitude for her husband’s post.

“I love you babe! Thank you so much for your continued support through all of this!” Hough commented, followed by three fire emoji.

Hough’s brother and former Dancing with the Stars competitor Derek also praised his sister for her cover. He shared how proud he was of his sister and deemed his sister’s cover as “beautiful” and “artistic expression.”

⚡️@juliannehough is the star of WH’s Naked Strength issue! ⚡️ The #AGT judge has been on an epic journey of self-discovery this year, stripping down and learning new truths about herself. Full cover story: https://t.co/7nRzPZR7vD pic.twitter.com/pqv5NBp4jB — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) August 1, 2019

Hough graced the cover of Women’s Health for its September “Naked and Strength” issue. During her interview, the America’s Got Talent judge said that she opened up about her sexuality to her husband four months after the couple got married in 2017. She said that while she was initially nervous about revealing her sexuality to Laich, she said being her true self attached the hockey player to her even more.

While the couple has been together for several years, People reports that the two have opened up more and more about their relationship. On his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, Laich revealed back in July that Hough went through IVF treatments before her 30th birthday. Although the two are currently not expecting, Laich described his wife as a “warrior” through the process. Hough has also reportedly decided to freeze her eggs in addition to going through IVF.

Fans of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich can follow the couple on Instagram for more updates.