Saudi Arabia Allows Women To Travel Without Male Permission

Saudi Arabia published new laws that loosen the guardianship policy the kingdom has imposed on women on Friday. The new law allows women to apply for a passport and travel without the consent or companionship of men, according to CNN.

The new laws are a huge deal for Saudi women’s rights. They are to go into effect by the end of the month.

The kingdom has been criticized around the world for its treatment of adult women as minors.

Women were required by law to have a man’s consent to obtain a passport or travel abroad. Women without a passport of their own were given a page in their male guardians’ passports. Often a woman’s guardian is her father or husband and in some cases a son. Male permission was also required to get a job or seek certain medical procedures under the old laws.

Men had a government-sponsored app, named Absher, through which they could enforce the permissions. Activists have called on Google and Apple to remove the app from their store saying that it facilitates the abuse of women’s rights, according to Time.

The new regulations are the latest in a series of steps by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intended to rid the kingdom of their image as one of the most oppressive places for women in the world.

Saudi Arabia has granted women the right to get passports, travel and work without the permission of a male relative, chipping away at the kingdom's so-called "guardianship" system https://t.co/2JeBdD4HyZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 2, 2019

In June 2018 the kingdom lifted its prohibition on women driving. He’s also loosened some rules on gender segregation and brought concerts and movie theaters to the country.

The crown prince has also been responsible for the crackdown on women’s rights activists, some of whom are facing trial and allege they were tortured in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The changes were widely celebrated by Saudis on Twitter, with many posting memes showing people dashing to the airport with luggage.

Ivanka Trump tweeted out her congratulations to the kingdom on Friday morning.

The announcement by Saudi Arabia of reforms that will dismantle the guardianship system and allow women to obtain passports, travel and work without securing the permission of a male relative, represents major progress for the Kingdom!

More of this! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 2, 2019

Despite the new rules, harsh restrictions still remain. Saudi Arabia follows a strict form of Wahhabi Islam with rules enforced by religious police.

Women will still need male permission to get married or divorced, open a business, and access some forms of health care.

Conservative critics of the new laws, including Muslim clerics, feel that the guardianship rules should stay as they are based on a Quran verse that states that men are the protectors and maintainers of women.

Other Islamic scholars argue this misinterprets fundamental Quranic concepts like equality and respect between the sexes.

The crown prince continues to face international criticism over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year. Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement by the prince but the kingdom’s own investigators stated the operation was planned by two of the prince’s top aides.