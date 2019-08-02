Khloe Kardashian’s Lollipop & Tight Shorts Pics Are Freaking People Out

Khloe Kardashian has caused a stir. The 35-year-old was photographed house-hunting in Los Angeles, California yesterday with best friend Malika Haqq.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocking an athleisurewear-come-designer look of skin-tight black shorts paired with a matching Dior tank. The Good American founder was glowing in the Californian sunshine as she made her way through streets while sucking on a lollipop, but it looks like Khloe’s outing has sparked some interesting comments.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section with many appearing to find the star’s appearance strange.

One of the most upvoted comments referenced Khloe’s fitness-centric show Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. Over 289 users upvoted the comment.

“How can the “revenge body” host who loves to post gym pics have legs like that? Absolutely no muscle tone in her legs or arms.”

“Looks like a guy in a wig,” a fan wrote with over 55 individuals agreeing.

Fans likewise seemed a little freaked out by Khloe’s nose with allegations of plastic surgery spread across the newspaper’s comments section. Khloe’s nose was called “botched,” although other users went as far as suggesting that the mother of one has gone under the knife for other parts of her body.

Comments likening Khloe to a male were also multiple.

“Looks more like a dude every day,” one fan added with users agreeing.

Khloe’s apparently changing appearance has made major headlines this year. Fans over on the star’s social media have been commenting on what they interpreted to be a narrowed and altered nose. Back in May, The Inquisitr reported Hollywood cosmetic surgeons weighing in on the blonde’s face with some suggesting that Khloe has undergone a procedure.

A comment receiving agreement from others also honed in on Khloe’s size with a reference to her proportions.

“Bobble head,” the user wrote.

Khloe has definitely trimmed down. The star opens her Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian show with full admissions that she spent her earlier years as being the “fat” member of her family before prioritizing herself and getting into shape. Khloe is now arguably the family’s fitness icon, although all of the Kardashian-Jenners are known for their fit bodies and joint workouts. The E! show frequently shows the sisters training together in their homes. Khloe also appears to have slimmed down since welcoming daughter True last year.

Fortunately, for Khloe, not all comments left to today’s report were negative. Khloe was praised for her beauty and style by some fans.