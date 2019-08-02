Most U.S. Variants Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Might Reportedly Come With Exynos Processor

For several years, all Samsung Galaxy variants sold in the U.S. have shipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors under the hood, as opposed to most international versions of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices, which have been powered by the company’s own Exynos chips. However, a new rumor hints that Samsung might be changing things up with the soon-to-arrive Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, as most U.S. versions of these phablets are now expected to feature an Exynos processor.

Citing a recent tweet from reputed tech leaker Evan Blass (aka EvLeaks), Android Central wrote that the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will, for the most part, be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 chipset, with the exception of the Verizon editions, which will supposedly use a Snapdragon 855, and not the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Regarding the reasons why Verizon will reportedly be the outlier in terms of offering the Galaxy Note 10 with an Exynos chip, BGR speculated that this could be because the carrier still operates a CDMA network and might also be selling a Note 10 variant with 5G support. However, the publication added that the same also applies to Sprint, which is another CDMA carrier expected to sell a 5G-compatible Note 10.

Although Blass has a proven track record when it comes to mobile leaks and rumors, Android Central warned that his latest update on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ should be taken “with a big grain of salt.” The publication pointed out that this is the first time that such a rumor has made the rounds, as most sources still expect the Note 10 and Note 10+ to ship with a Snapdragon 855 in the United States. It was also noted that Blass’ new update backtracked on a tweet he shared last week, which claimed that the two phablets would be powered by the Snapdragon 855+.

Rumor: Snapdragon 855 Galaxy Note 10 will be exclusive to Verizon https://t.co/MycWkj1rj2 — Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) August 2, 2019

In addition to the lack of corroborating reports to back up the new rumor, Android Central also mentioned that it has been four years since Samsung launched a Galaxy device with an Exynos processor in the U.S. – the last such device was the Galaxy Note 5, which was released in 2015.

“While it’s not impossible that Samsung could start using its own chips in the U.S. once again, the company has a strong relationship with Qualcomm and has been using its processors in the U.S. exclusively for the last few years,” the outlet added.

As previously noted by Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to include a 6.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a 3,600 mAh battery, among other basic specifications. Its bigger cousin, the Note 10+, may reportedly feature a larger screen (6.8 inches) and battery (4,300 mAh), as well as an additional extra depth-sensing camera to set it apart from the standard Note 10.