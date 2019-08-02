American ‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Busts Out Of Bold Bikini As She Flaunts Her Insane Physique

Playboy vixen Rachel Cook is flaunting what she’s got in a new Instagram post. The 24-year-old American model and social media influencer can rock a bikini like few other beauties can and she is teasing some new snapshots taken via an old method. Based on the early reactions to these sultry snaps, it’s clear that Cook’s fans find Rachel to be jaw-droppingly beautiful.

Cook shared a trio of photos via Instagram Thursday night and she noted that she and her beau have now made it to Washington. Those who follow Rachel on social media know that she and her boyfriend Tyler have been casually making their way to the state over the past week or two, having spent time in Colorado and Montana this summer as well.

This set of snapshots shows Rachel wearing a daring bikini that may look familiar to those who embrace her regular Instagram posts. It’s a yellow, gray, and white-striped set from Skin by Same that flaunts the former Playboy model’s figure in breathtaking fashion.

Rachel showcases a great deal of cleavage with the low cut of this bra top style and the bikini bottoms sit low on her hips to show off plenty of skin and the model’s delicious curves. In this case, Cook has her dark locks pulled up into a carefree, messy bun and she looks fresh-faced and perfectly content as she stands on the shore next to a gorgeous lake.

The Playboy model teased that she had used a virtually ancient camera of some sort to take these latest shots and she invited her followers to guess what it was. Cook noted in the comments that it was an old Casio camera and she added that she was digging it.

Cook has built up an impressive following of 2.5 million fans and they never fail to embrace her sultry posts like this one. In only 14 hours of being live on Rachel’s Instagram page, this trio of sexy snapshots already had more than 161,000 likes.

Loading...

More than 1,000 comments were posted in response to these photos as well. The Playboy model’s fans showed their appreciation for everything from the chips Rachel was holding, the bikini she was wearing, the setting where she was and the camera used.

How long will Rachel Cook stay in Washington and what kind of adventure does she have lined up to come next? She never lets too much time go by without sharing something gorgeous and buzzworthy, and fans will be curious to see what comes next.