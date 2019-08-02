Nicole Scherzinger’s Legs Wow Fans In Latest Ad Campaign

Hawaiian-born stunner Nicole Scherzinger has shared an ad campaign to her Instagram where the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” songstress is promoting Cape Line, a cocktail brand.

Scherzinger’s latest photo sees the smiling brunette beauty sitting down on a balcony bed with her legs crossed, holding onto a can of the drink. The white garment she is wearing shows off her beautiful smooth, tanned legs and arms. Next to her is a pretty plant and a breathtaking view filled with trees and the sea, proving that Nicole is living her best life. In her caption, she states the margarita flavor is her favorite and that it’s made with six simple ingredients and nothing artificial.

Within 12 hours, the photo racked up over 69,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 3.8 million followers.

The comments section is filled with a lot of passionate fans who are in awe of her beauty.

“Such a beautiful woman inside and out xo,” one user wrote.

“She just sits and… voilà! She created magic,” another shared.

“God bless you, So talented and perfectly beautiful,” a third commented.

“Effortlessly beautiful! Forever gorgeous you are my dear,” a fourth fan mentioned.

Nicole didn’t geotag the photo, however, she has recently been in Sydney, Australia, working on Australia’s Got Talent.

“Yesterday was short, but sweet – thank you, Australia. I’ll see you very soon… like tomorrow!” she captioned a selfie uploaded 15 hours ago on Instagram.

Scherzinger rose to fame in 2000 when she became a member of the girl group, Eden’s Crush, who was featured on the reality show Popstars. The group released one studio album and one single before splitting.

It wasn’t until 2005 that she became a household name when she became the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and sparked six hit singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “Buttons,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.” Their second studio album, Doll Domination, was another worldwide success with more hit singles — “When I Grow Up,” “I Hate This Part,” and “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny).”

Aside from being in groups, she has also had her own solo career and released two studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

Scherzinger has done a lot of television work outside of music, such as being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. and U.S., as well as the British comedy panel game show, Bring the Noise. More recently, the star appears on The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent.