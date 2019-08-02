Jasmine Sanders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Purple Lingerie In Sultry New Photo

Jasmine Sanders is showing off her incredible figure all over Instagram these days, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest look at the newly-crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Rookie of the Year was shared to the account for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi on Thursday, August 1. The post noted that the model was sporting a lacy set from the brand for a feature with Hashtag Legend magazine’s July/August 2019 issue, which also sees her flaunting her famous curves on its cover page. This particular snap was featured inside the magazine with the babe’s cover story, and captured the 28-year-old laying on her back and staring down the camera with a sultry look as she rocked a minuscule lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

Jasmine sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty bra-and-panties ensemble that left nearly every inch of her incredible figure completely on display. She sported a neon purple bralette that provided for a seriously busty display, flashing an insane amount of cleavage as she posed for the camera. A white lace trim adorned the bottom hem of the number, as well as its tiny, triangle-style cups to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage — though it didn’t seem to need any help getting noticed.

As for her lower half, the bikini model rocked a pair of matching lace panties that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The sheer number featured a dangerously cheeky cut that provided very little coverage and left her curvy booty exposed as she crossed one leg over the other to offer a glimpse at her toned stems and peachy derriere. A dainty bow fell right in the middle of its waistband that sat high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Jasmine laid on top of a bundle of dark purple tulle fabric to bring even more color to the snap, and added a set of large, flashy rings to her barely-there look for a bit of bling. Her signature blonde tresses — which have earned her the nickname Golden Barbie among her own 3.5 million Instagram followers — were worn down in loose curls that bunched up all around her head. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip, full eyebrows, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of both the Sports Illustrated model and the lingerie brand went wild for the sizzling new snap. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 13,000 likes after less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well a dozens of comments with compliments for the bombshell’s jaw-dropping display.

“Bellissimo,” one person wrote, while another said that Jasmine was “gorgeous.”

Loading...

Others simply used emoji to express their love for the shot, with many choosing the purple heart emoticon to match the color theme of the photo.

This is hardly the first time that Jasmine has worn lingerie on social media. In a recent snap to the beauty’s personal Instagram account, the model wowed her fans by going topless and wearing nothing more than a pair of orange lace panties, sending her followers into a frenzy.