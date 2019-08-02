The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Was ‘Completely Surprised’ By Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark’s Engagement

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark announced their engagement this week.

The Vanderpump Rules cast was reportedly kept completely out of the loop when it came to Beau Clark’s plan to propose to Stassi Schroeder after about a year and a half of dating.

Although the cast was seen celebrating the moment at the Beverly Hills home of Lisa Vanderpump shortly after the engagement took place, an insider told Hollywood Life on August 1 that they actually had no idea when Clark was planning to get down on one knee.

“The entire cast of Vanderpump Rules was completely surprised by Stassi’s engagement,” the insider explained.

According to the report, the series’ cast members had no clue that Clark was going to propose to Schroeder during a visit to The Hollywood Cemetery days ago and found out around the same time that the rest of the world did. While many member of the show believed Schroeder and Clark would eventually get engaged, the source went on to say that no one knew about the details of Clark’s proposal and even Schroeder’s closest friends were kept in the dark.

As for why Clark decided to propose when he did, the insider explained that he felt it was important to allow the special moments of other cast members play out first. For example, he didn’t want to propose prior to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, nor did he want to get in the way of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s wedding planning.

Following Clark’s proposal, which was captured by a series of Instagram photos shared on his and Schroeder’s pages, Hollywood Life‘s source said they are completely elated. As for the upcoming planning of their wedding, Schroeder is open to the idea of allowing cameras to film the process but also taking things slow and allowing herself to enjoy her engagement.

“They’re both on cloud nine right now,” the source added.

After Schroeder and Clark confirmed their engagement on Instagram, they enjoyed an over-the-top bash at Vanderpump’s stunning mansion, which many of their co-stars shared photos of online.

As for how Vanderpump feels about the engagement, Hollywood Life‘s insider said she is truly happy for Schroeder and believes she has grown up nicely into a mature businesswoman.

“They’ve had their ups and downs, but Lisa feels out of all her ‘kids’ (she refers to them all as her kids) Stassi has truly matured and grown the most. She has surprised her completely,” the source said.

Vanderpump Rules season eight is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.