Nicki Minaj’s Latest Plans With Sex Offender Boyfriend Horrify Fans

Nicki Minaj has caused a stir. The Queen rapper has been making headlines for her relationship with ex-con Kenneth Petty – as The Daily Mail reports, the star’s boyfriend is a registered sex offender. Petty has also spent time in prison for first-degree manslaughter.

Nicki has revealed new plans when it comes to her relationship. The Daily Mail reports Nicki to have obtained a marriage license at Beverly Hills Courthouse earlier this week, but the 36-year-old’s latest headlines are further proving that she seems fully dedicated to the idea of getting married. Nicki has revealed that she wishes to take on Petty’s last name once they’re husband and wife. The rapper’s full name is Onika Tanya Maraj, although her wedded name would make her Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts to The Daily Mail‘s report over in the newspaper’s comments section. It doesn’t look like viewers are too keen to see the rapper go through with her plans.

The most upvoted comment seemed fearful for Minaj. Although the user voiced their concern in a somewhat joking way, their words proved the most upvoted, with over 225 users agreeing.

“He gone take all your money fool”

Another user played on Kenneth’s last name, but their popular response also seemed to suggest that a marriage might be a bad idea.

“We know how the saying goes. Petty by name, petty by nature. This stuff writes itself,” the user wrote.

“Oh dear god” came from a user appearing a little horrified.

Minaj was also told that she had made “terrible choices,” although not all comments sent the rapper the thumbs-down. The star was praised for her talents and sent love by more supportive readers.

As The Daily Mail reports, Nicki and Kenneth are reported to have met back when Nicki was in her teens, although their romance did not commence until both were adults. The rapper has faced backlash for dating Petty, although this star doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her actions. Nicki has been vocal about her 41-year-old boyfriend’s past, as The Inquisitr reported last month.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” she wrote on Instagram, regarding Petty’s registered sex offender status.

Kenneth was convicted back in 1995 for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Nicki has proven confident in her relationship with Kenneth. The pair has appeared on the rapper’s social media with many fans giving images of the two positive feedback. It looks like viewers to the star’s latest news today were, however, questioning her plans somewhat.