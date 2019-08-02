WWE News: The Undertaker Signs New Lifetime Contract

Back in April, The Inquisitr reported that The Undertaker had accepted a contract offer from WWE he couldn’t refuse. While details about the improved WWE deal have been kept top-secret for the most part, it allegedly contains an agreement that states the Deadman can’t take bookings for non-WWE events. This is what supposedly led to him pulling out of the Starrcast II convention during All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing weekend in May.

Well, it appears that WWE wants to keep the legend around even longer than his current deal. Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. reports that the future Hall of Famer has inked a new deal that will keep him in the company for the rest of his career.

The news is quite surprising. At 54-years-old, the Undertaker’s career is in its twilight stage. Following some poorly received matches at the last few Saudi Arabia events — the ill-fated tag team match at Crown Jewel in November, a loss to Triple H at Super ShowDown in October and a botchy outing against Goldberg at this year’s Super ShowDown — his in-ring career appeared to be on the decline.

After his critically slammed 2018 matches, Undertaker appeared to be looking ahead to life without WWE. That’s when he started taking bookings for appearances the company wasn’t affiliated with.

However, McMahon was reportedly unhappy with his Starrcast decision — probably because these events are associated with WWE’s most viable competition– and offered him a new contract to ease the tensions and keep one of his biggest stars exclusive to the company.

Fans have been expecting the Deadman to retire for years, but his impressive showing at last month’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view showed that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. With the new contract coming on the back of a redemptive performance, news that he’ll be sticking around for a while is exciting news for the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker signs "lifetime" contract with WWE: https://t.co/2XMoVZ3NzO — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 1, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Saudi Arabian officials want WWE legends to appear at their special events — including performers who have been deceased for years. While there’s no scheduled matches for the Undertaker at the time of this writing, it’s highly likely he’ll show up at the upcoming Middle Eastern event in November.

The Inquisitr also noted that Taker has requested a match with Drew McIntyre down the line. The bout was expected to take place at this year’s SummerSlam, but fans will have to wait a while longer to see it happen. After Extreme Rules, though, there’s some unfinished business between the two giants.