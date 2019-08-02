Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Down Shots In Hilarious Drunk Makeup Tutorial Video

In honor of the release of her birthday makeup collection, Kylie Jenner decided to prepare a special video for her fans.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is about to turn 22 on August 10, so she joined forces with her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, to record a hilarious makeup tutorial that featured a twist — they were both just downing shots before filming the video.

“I’m about to go film a drunk ‘get ready with me’ with one of my sisters. So wish me luck. I’ve never done my makeup wasted before, so wish me luck. To be determined,” she told her whopping 142 million followers through her Instagram stories.

The two of them are then seen sitting on their respective glam chairs as they geared up for the ordeal, discussing how many shots each they had actually taken. They both appeared to be in high spirits as Khloe argued that Kylie was always one shot ahead, but eventually decided that they had both taken five each. KoKo then drank up some more from a bottle of alcohol, as her baby sister laughed and they signed off telling fans to “stay tuned.”

The purpose of the video was to showcase the different products that are in the new Kylie Cosmetics collection, which is set to drop on her birthday. The mother-of-one had previously taken to her Insta stories to show off each individual item of her money-themed line, which includes a couple of lip kits, a lip gloss, a new liquid eyeliner, some highlighters and an epic eye shadow palette, among many others.

Aside from that, Kylie dropped some huge news in regards to her new collection. She told her fans that she decided to give away all the profits that she will make off of the new products in order to help a greater cause, but she hasn’t yet specified who exactly she is deciding to help.

Kylie has been up to all sorts of things lately, branching from her makeup-only brand to a skin care line, Kylie Skin. The first drop was a hit, flying off the shelves as soon as it was released, and the reality TV star recently announced the drop of the summer collection.

Fans of the KarJenner clan will know that she organized a lavish girls trip to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate said release, flying out some of her closest friends to the Caribbean island to enjoy a luxurious, sun-soaked week. The group included Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Ariel Tejada, Draya Michele, among others.