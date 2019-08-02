‘Maxim’ Stunner Lydia Farley Flaunts Major Underboob In Tiny Black Bra

Lydia Farley’s most recent Instagram post is causing quite the stir on social media. As fans who follow the Maxim model on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off limits for Farley in terms of sexy posts for fans. The black-haired beauty regularly sports some of the sexiest outfits known to man and in her most recent photo share, she’s turning the heads of her 300,000-plus followers in a casual but sexy ensemble.

In the hot new post, Lydia delights fans with not one but two stunning new photos. The first photo in the set shows the model standing against a wooden background, looking straight into the camera with a smile on her face. Farley wears her long, dark locks down and at her back and sports a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and gloss. She puts both of her hands up by her head while showing off her flawless figure to fans.

Along with a tiny grey colored mini-skirt, the model rocks an equally as small black bra that features a slit at the bottom — showing off plenty of underboob to her fans. Her taut tummy and toned arms are also on display in the shot and the second photo post is just as sexy. In this particular shot, the beauty strikes a pose while sitting down and her abs take the spotlight in the photo once again.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Lydia plenty of attention with over 12,000 likes in addition to upwards of 400-plus comments. Some of Farley’s fans commented on the image to gush over her flawless figure while countless others commented on the caption of the photo, which mentions that it’s a two coffee kinda day.

“I like who women wear skirts. suits you great. the second picture is really great, your blue eyes beautiful, could sink in there like in the big blue ocean,” one follower commented.

“Jesus you are breathtaking..,” another chimed in.

“Very beautiful. I really enjoy coffee I usually have around four cups or three espresso a day. Have a great day,” another chimed in with a coffee cup emoji.

Loading...

Yesterday, the model gave fans another glimpse of her incredibly fit abs, this time in a lacy black bra and a pair of matching daisy dukes. She’s all smiles for the shot while promoting Dad Brand Apparel and like her most recent image, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 500-plus comments and 13,000 likes.

Fans can stay up to date on all of Lydia’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.