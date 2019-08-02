Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Is Pretty In Eye-Popping Pink Top

Hilde Osland has been on a roll lately. The blond beauty continues to thrill her fans with super-sexy updates, and Friday was no different.

Her latest post included a series of photos in which she wore a skin tight pink top with a plunging neckline that revealed plenty of cleavage. She paired the top with a pair of blue jean shorts for the perfect summer look as she stood in a street with pink flowers behind her. In the first photo, Osland displayed her backside while turning to look at the camera. The angle gave fans a view of her pert booty as well as voluptuous chest and slim waistline. Her long blond hair fell down her back as she gave the camera a sly smile. Osland turned up the sex appeal by putting a pink flower in her hair. Her makeup was flawless with natural tones and she wore a pink shade on her lips. The second snap gave viewers a front view of the look. Osland’s bronzed skin, sexy cleavage and tight abs were on full display. She tilted her head and smiled — a look that her fans loved.

The geotag said the photo was taken in Bali. It seems wherever the beauty is, she always looks fantastic.

Her 1.4 million followers were more than thrilled with the photos. Within an hour of going live, the post received almost 5,000 likes and over 100 comments. Many fans could not help but point out how pretty Osland looked.

“You look great in pink!! Well, all the time!!” one follower wrote

“ABSOLUTELY DROP DEAD GORGEOUS,” said another.

“You’re so stunning it’s unreal,” one fan said.

“Hot DAMN!!!” one fan commented.

“you are one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” wrote another.

“take me with you..i will be your house boy…” joked one fan.

“Just about the time i think you can’t get anymore beautiful you do. Your absolutely gorgeous!!” one follower said.

“My God you’re beautiful!” wrote another.

Looking pretty is something that seems to come easy for the stunner. Even when she poses in exotic locales, it seems her beauty overtakes the rest of the scenery surrounding her. Judging from her Instagram page, Osland is most comfortable on the beach in a bikini, and she does not seem to mind sharing her adventures with her followers.

Fans wanting to keep up with the Norwegian beauty can follow her Instagram account.