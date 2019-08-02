WWE News: Mojo Rawley Comments On Chances Of Rob Gronkowski Wrestling For Company

Although it has been quite some time since he had a meaningful role on WWE television, Mojo Rawley recently signed a new deal with the company and is still well-known among fans as a good friend of former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. In a recent interview, the Monday Night Raw superstar opened up about the possibility of Gronkowski – a known fan of professional wrestling – joining WWE and training at the company’s Performance Center like many former NFL players have done in the past.

In an interview with CBS Boston, Rawley discussed several topics, including his longtime friendship with Gronkowski and the time when the former Patriots star jumped into the ring at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and win that year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Given Gronkowski’s recent retirement from the NFL and past experience entering a WWE ring – albeit as a celebrity guest of sorts – Rawley was asked about “how seriously” he had spoken to “Gronk” about a potential WWE career.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records,” Rawley shared.

“For every record he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.”

Although Rawley stressed that Gronkowski has no plans at the moment of kicking off a wrestling career, he also admitted to CBS Boston that the two men have discussed the topic “extensively.” He explained that the former All-Pro tight end is a passionate wrestling fan who got “fired up” by his brief cameo at WrestleMania 33, which means he’ll be “ready to do something” in the wrestling business at some point.

Gronk went full Gronk at #WrestleMania to help his buddy Mojo Rawley win a match ????: https://t.co/JhyjKpKEyb pic.twitter.com/w5zEFtHSHn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2017

Loading...

As for Rawley’s own in-ring character, which has gotten some tweaks in recent months, the 33-year-old wrestler explained that he’s had “fun” switching up his gimmick so far. Rawley – also known in real life as Dean Muhtadi – also compared his need to “[start] from the bottom” with a new gimmick to his own football career, which saw him suit up for the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals as a training camp hopeful.

If Rob Gronkowski does end up joining WWE, he will be joining Mojo Rawley in an ever-growing list of former NFL players who have made the jump to professional wrestling. While he likewise never played a regular-season down for the Arizona Cardinals, Monday Night Raw mainstay Baron Corbin (real name Tom Pestock) is one of the more prominent ex-pro football players who have since made a bigger name for themselves in WWE, as noted by ABC 15 Arizona.