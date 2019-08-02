Cardi B Twerks In Minnie Mouse Dress In Sexy Instagram Video

Cardi B’s twerking skills are world-renowned by now, but most people probably didn’t expect her to put her own sexy twist in what is usually a very non-sexual situation — such as donning a Minnie Mouse dress!

The rapper posted a new video on Instagram, which starts sort of kid-friendly, as she is seen rocking a black-and-white polka-dot skintight minidress with the Disney character’s face on it. She shows off her new super-long, dark blue nails as the camera zooms in on her, but quickly gets up to her usual racy antics by turning her back to the camera and busting some serious dance moves.

Cardi proceeds to twerk to the sound of Anitta’s hit tune “Vai Malandra,” with the camera panning over her world-famous curvy derriere. Her ensemble also had Minnie Mouse’s face splattered across the bottom area, making the whole thing seem even naughtier than it already was. In the clip, the Bronx native is also seen sporting a bright pink wig, which she had up in a messy bun that she kept in place with the help of a black hairband.

She wore huge, expensive-looking hoop earrings, but appeared to ditch the heavy makeup as she was probably getting ready to go to sleep in her Disney-themed nightgown. The video proves that Cardi can make anything look sexy on her, even sleeping clothes, as the dress fully highlighted her slim waist and ample assets.

At the end of it, she blows a kiss to all her 48 million Instagram followers, who are part of the BardiGang (her loyal fan base). Her husband, Offset, of the rap trio Migos, clearly approved of the new post, as he commented below, “Fat a** jiggle wit it.” But he wasn’t the only one — many of her fans, famous and non-famous alike, took to the comment section to praise the “Bodak Yellow” artist.

One person joked, “Minnie Mouse was getting it!!” while someone else chimed in, “Go Minnie! Go Minnie!” Others commented on her twerking skills, as one person put it, “Always on beat,” but the most excited ones were clearly the Brazilian fans, who flooded the comments with requests for her to perform in the South American country.

Loading...

Cardi appeared to be in good spirits after having to cancel one of her shows recently due to a security threat, as reported by The Inquisitr. The star was forced to back out of her Indianapolis concert on Tuesday night, just a day after she publicly supported Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.