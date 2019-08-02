Aussie Model Tarsha Whitmore Busts Out Of Insanely Sexy Red Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest Instagram share is brining her fans to their knees.

As those who follow the Australian-born model on social media know, Whitmore regularly delights fans with gorgeous bikini shots, grabbing the attention of her 523,000-plus followers. Currently, the stunner is in Miami, where she has been sharing a lot of sexy, new shots for fans. In the most recent photo that was shared on her account, Tarsha poses at a beach in Miami.

In the image, the model poses in the middle of a giant chess set with some pool loungers and an apartment building just behind her. The model leans against one of the chess pieces with one arm as she places the other arm on her thigh. Tarsha wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and slightly waved and she’s all smiles for the photo. For the poolside outing, she also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and red lipstick.

While clad in a skimpy red bikini, the brunette beauty shows off he toned abs, legs, and arms in the NSFW suit. Tarsha also pops out of the small bikini top, offering generous views of cleavage to fans. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the social media star plenty of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Of course, most of the model’s fans commented on the snapshot to let Tarsha know that she looks incredible while countless others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“You look gorgeous, wonderful red bikini,’ one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emojis attached at the end.

“You are perfection,” another Instagram user raved.

“You look unbelievably amazing,” another social media user chimed in.

“Little Tarsha cutie,killing it in the states no doubt take care girl,”one more gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Whitmore showed off her fit physique in another killer outfit — this time lingerie. In the photo, the model’s toned and tanned figure is on full display in a pair of NSFW yellow lingerie. On top, Whitmore almost pops out of a yellow bra and offers fans generous views of cleavage in the barely-there ensemble. The bottoms are equally as sexy with floss-like sides that show off her hip bones as well as her toned stems. In the caption of the photo, she tags where she got the NSFW set and also offers fans a promo code to go along with it.

Needless to say, the post earned her rave reviews as usual.