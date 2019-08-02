Donald Trump Slaps New Sanctions On Russia Over Sergei Skripal Poisoning

The sanctions are the second group of actions taken by the U.S. Treasury following attack on former Russian spy.

Another round of sanctions has been slapped on Russia by President Donald Trump for the Kremlin’s involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a Russian spy, and his daughter Yulia who were living in Britain, according to CNN.

Both were put into a coma following the nerve agent attack, and at least three others fell ill.

The U.S. and Europe intelligence pointed to Moscow’s involvement in the chemical weapons attack. Russia has denied any wrongdoing.

The president signed an executive order on Thursday ordering the second round of punitive actions to be taken by the U.S. Treasury.

According to The New York Times, Trump imposed the sanctions on Thursday, however, no record of the executive order was listed on public White House readouts of the president’s schedule. The Kremlin also did not note any sanctions publicly.

The first round of sanctions was imposed in August 2018 when the State Department determined that the use of the nerve agent Novichok violated the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act.

The Kremlin was investigated to be certified that it has stopped the practice of using chemical weapons to avoid the new sanctions, according to CNN.

But, because Russia denies any involvement and the State Department told Congress in November that it could not make that certification but provided no timeline on when the next round of sanctions would be announced.

Trump has signed an executive order imposing sanctions on Russia for its use of chemical weapons in the 2018 attack on the Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughterhttps://t.co/B1icBZJBGR — POLITICO (@politico) August 2, 2019

The sanctions came a day after Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call Trump characterized on Thursday as focusing on huge wildfires in Siberia. He made no mention of the new sanctions, according to The New York Times.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized Trump’s delay in following up on last year’s sanctions.

Trump has been reluctant to take the next step against Russia because he is seeking better relations with Moscow despite the well-documented interference in the 2016 election, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s top Democrat and Republican sent a joint letter to Trump threatening new congressional action to force action on the sanctions.

“Failure by the administration to respond to Russia’s unabashed aggression is unacceptable and would necessitate that Congress take corrective action,” Congressmen Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul wrote, according to CNN.

As part of the punishment for the poisoning the Trump administration also expelled 60 Russians from Moscow’s embassy in Washington D.C.

Skripal is a former Russian military officer and double agent for the U.K. intelligence services. He and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England. After three weeks in a critical condition, Yulia regained consciousness and was able to speak. Sergei was also in a critical condition until he regained consciousness one month after the attack.