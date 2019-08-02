Ashanti Stuns In Leotard And Fishnet Tights For Barbados Performance

R&B entertainer Ashanti is living her best life in Saint Philip, Barbados, performing her new single with Machal Manto, “The Road.”

The official music video released this week racked up over 200,000 views in a matter of days on YouTube and sees the “Rain On Me” songstress in a vibrant, skimpy carnival costume.

The “Foolish” chart-topper announced on her Instagram that she would be performing in Barbados on July 31 by sharing a concert poster of her in the same costume she wore in the music video.

For the show itself, Ashanti rocked a leotard, a robe, and fishnet tights. Her hair was long, dark, and curly. In one of the photos shared, she is dancing on top of Manto, in front of him, and bending her booty on him. The pair appear to be enjoying the moment as they both spark cheesy grins.

In another shot, Ashanti is in the middle of the performance singing to the crowd, with one hand on her hip.

The images have proven to be popular with 4.9 million Instagram followers, as they have been liked in the thousands. The shot with Machal racked up over 18,000 likes and the solo shot of her on stage has been liked over 31,000 times.

“Enjoyed every minute of you on stage last night!!” one user wrote.

“Glad you enjoyed our island. You got to have the rum punch too,” another shared.

While being a busy performer around the world, Ashanti also dropped a clothing range with Pretty Little Thing.

On their official website, she can be seen posing in her whole range in a number of varied looks. From swimsuits, chaps, to maxi dresses, the “Foolish” songstress has got your summer wardrobe covered.

“Introducing PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti, the collection you’ve been waiting for for the fierce females to run the urban jungle in. Mark your territory in barely there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat,” their website states.

While at the launch of the clothing line, the “Happy” talent spilled the details for her upcoming EP and the huge names that will feature on it, per The Inquisitr.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with a number of familiar names — Nelly, Fat Joe, French Montana, Robin Thicke, and Akon to name a few.

On Spotify, Ashanti has over 2.6 million monthly listeners. Her signature hit “Foolish” remains her most played track with over 106 million streams.

In total, Ashanti has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards. In 2003, she won Best Contemporary R&B Album for her debut self-titled record.

She has released six studio albums — Ashanti, Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album was released in 2014.