Marla Maples & Tiffany Trump Take On Mallorca In Blue Bathing Suits

Th ex-wife and daughter of Donald Trump are adventuring in Spain.

Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump are having fun in the sun in Spain. The ex-wife and 25-year-old daughter of Donald Trump posed poolside together in blue bathing suits while vacationing on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Maples posted a series of photos and videos of the duo’s Mediterranean vacation to her Instagram story. One snap shows the super fit, 55-year-old TV personality in a navy blue bikini while her daughter sports a bright blue one-piece. The mom-daughter duo also sport matching, brimmed sun hats and are joined by retreat guru Cat Faith in the photo.

Blue seems to be the preferred color for the pair as they enjoy their relaxing girls’ trip. In a previous photo taken at sunset, a wet-haired Tiffany stunned in a gorgeous blue maxi dress while her mom struck a pose in white short shorts and top with a blue and white kimono, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. A reflective Marla Maples posted that she is “completely and absolutely happy, whole and complete having time adventuring” with her daughter.

In another photo, Maples is photographed wearing a shortie blue swimsuit coverup and her straw hat as she stands on rocks by the breathtaking beach. The Dancing With the Stars alum noted that she stumbled upon the entrance to the sea after hiking along a dirt path.

During a separate outing, Maples took a break from the blue hue to show off her beach body in a bright pink cutaway swimsuit, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail. The TV personality’s daughter Tiffany wore a black one-piece suit and sarong for the outing.

Of course, this is not the first time Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump have been photographed sunning together while on an exotic vacation. In 2017, a bikini-clad Maples and her daughter soaked up the sun while on a boat in Italy.

Bikini-clad Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump soak up the sun in Italy https://t.co/uSm6xRa7hm pic.twitter.com/GhhKGZZTAo — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 22, 2017

This summer, Tiffany Trump has been traveling back and forth between Europe and the United States to be with her billionaire heir boyfriend, Michael Boulos, who is also 25.

But Tiffany, Donald Trump’s only child with second wife Marla Maples, is now spending quality time with her mom before she returns for her third year of classes at Georgetown Law School in the fall. The super close mom and daughter have been spending precious time hiking, riding bikes, reflecting, and hitting the beautiful beaches together as they take in the stunning sights during their Spanish vacation.