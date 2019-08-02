Jenelle Evans Shares Pregnancy Test With Visible Result

Jenelle Evans is keeping her fans on their toes. The former Teen Mom 2 star made headlines yesterday after taking to Instagram with a picture of an ultrasound. An “excited to share” caption accompanying the image may have led fans to believe that the 27-year-old was expecting, but the Us Weekly article in Jenelle’s bio didn’t confirm a pregnancy. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Jenelle’s fans were redirected to a feature about celebrity baby announcements.

There’s been an update.

Last night, Jenelle once again took to Instagram. The mother of three posted a picture of a pregnancy test that showed a positive reading. The image didn’t include Jenelle’s face, but it did show a feminine-looking hand holding the test.

Jenelle appears to have disabled comments to the picture. The caption encouraging fans to head over to the star’s bio does, however, appear to confirm that the star isn’t expecting. Those familiar with this mother’s life will know that she had her tubes tied: as People reports, Jenelle opened up to the magazine back in April.

“I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I got extremely sick when pregnant.”

Jenelle’s update may not have permitted fans to leave comments, but it didn’t go unnoticed. It had racked up over 3,400 likes in the space of 11 hours.

False alarm pregnancy announcements from Teen Mom 2 stars definitely seem to be forming a pattern of late. Jenelle’s co-star Kailyn Lowry recently made headlines for taking to her social media with a similar setup. The blonde posted an Instagram picture of herself at the end of last month with “it’s twins” as the caption. Much like Jenelle’s post, Kailyn’s one encouraged fans to head to the star’s bio for more. As The Inquisitr reports, Kailyn’s post also offered little more than a magazine article ruling out a pregnancy.

Jenelle has made other headlines this year. Her departure from the MTV franchise has proven high-profile by virtue of being linked to husband David Eason’s recent scandal – Jenelle’s husband allegedly shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget. Following the alleged incident, an MTV spokesperson made a statement to Us Weekly.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of TeenMom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

