Mabel Wows In Skintight Neon PVC Pants And Bra At Album Launch Party

Rising star Mabel released her debut album High Expectations today and expressed her emotions on Instagram.

“Very emotional because today an almost three-year-long journey has come to an end. First of all, I want to say thank you for your patience because without it I wouldn’t have been able to give you this body of work. It took time, many lessons, ups, downs, heartbreak and all of the bits in between to be able to make the project that I’ve always dreamt of making,” she wrote in a long caption.

At the album launch party last night, the “Bad Behaviour” songstress owned a bright neon-colored ensemble which didn’t go unnoticed, per The Daily Mail. She wore a pair of skintight PVC pants, matching it with a bra and accessorized the look with a jeweled necklace. Her midriff was showing while she rocked long pink hair and stilettos. The sassy hitmaker showed off her tattoo on her arm and posed for photographers with a hand on the hip pose.

Her highly-anticipated album consists of 20 tracks, and a number of hit singles. “Finders Keepers” became her first U.K. top 10 peaking at No. 7, and “Don’t Call Me Up” remains her most successful single, going gold in the U.S. and platinum in the U.K., Australia, Canada, and Sweden.

“High Expectations (Intro)” “Bad Behaviour” “Don’t Call Me Up” “FML” “We Don’t Say…” “Selfish Love feat. Kamille” “Lucky (Interlude)” “Mad Love” “Trouble” “Put Your Name On It” “Stckhlm Syndrome (Interlude)” “OK (Anxiety Anthem)” “I Belong To Me” “High Expectations” (Outro) “Finders Keepers” (with Kojo Funds) “Fine Line” (with Not3s) “My Lover” (with Not3s) “Ring Ring” (with Jax Jones) “Cigarette” (with RAYE & Stefflon Don) “Not Sayin'”

To support the record, the “One Shot” talent will embark on a European tour next year starting in January. Next month, she will serve as a support act for Khalid in Europe on his huge arena tour.

Mabel’s rise to fame gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Bedroom, and mixtape, Ivy To Roses.

She is the daughter of ’80s icon Neneh Cherry, who was most known for her hit “Buffalo Stance,” and music producer Cameron McVey, who has produced hits for her mom, Sugababes, and Massive Attack.

On Spotify, Mabel currently has over 19.6 million monthly listeners making her the 111th most played on the app right now. “Don’t Call Me Up” remains her most-played track with over 333 million streams.

To keep up with Mabel’s rise to superstardom, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 665,000 followers. She also uses Twitter, where she has over 114,000 followers.