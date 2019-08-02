Chanel West Coast Poses On Top Of A Toilet In A Sexy Snakeskin Ensemble In Bizarre New Photo

Judging by her Instagram feed, Chanel West Coast appears to be having a blast on her Mexican getaway.

Over the past few days, the Ridiculousness star has been showing off her flawless figure in a number of sexy bikinis, driving her 3 million-plus followers absolutely wild. The rapper appears to be vacationing with a pal, though the majority of the photos that she has been sharing are solo shots. In the most recent image that was posted on her account, West Coast strikes a pose in a strange place — a bathroom stall.

In the hot, new shot, the reality star stands inside of an all-pink bathroom that reads “El Squid Roe” on the top. She strikes a pose next to a roll of toilet paper while standing on the toilet itself. Chanel wears her long, dark locks down and straight, accessorizing the look with a pair of big silver hoop earrings and a necklace. But it’s the model’s killer figure that really has fans talking.

In an all-green and snakeskin-patterned ensemble, the beauty dons a tiny crop top, showing off her taut tummy to her loyal fans. She pairs the look with the same matching pants that are tight on her thighs and flare out toward the bottom. To go with the look, West Coast clutches a green purse in her hand and looks nothing short of perfect in the sultry shot.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Chanel a ton of attention from fans with over 19,000 likes and 200-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to ask the model why she’s posing in a bathroom, countless others commented on her body and snakeskin outfit.

“You make everything look cute cause you got it like that,” one follower commented.

“All I can seem to admire is the natural look you carry so we’ll, and the blazing color and print….. In that order,” another chimed in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another follower wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel and one of her pals struck a sexy pose on a hanging bed in Mexico. In the snap, Chanel appears to the right, wearing her dark locks down and slightly waved. She poses in profile while looking over her shoulder and pursing her lips for the camera. The majority of her face is covered by a pair of blue reflective sunglasses, but she appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op. The stunner pops her booty out in the sultry shot, showing off her amazing figure while clad in a yellow floral bikini. West Coast completes her look with a pair of wedges.

That particular photo earned rave reviews with over 800-plus comments.