Tyler Cameron Says ‘The Bachelor’ Would Be An ‘Amazing’ Opportunity, Wants To Do ‘Dancing With The Stars’

'The Bachelorette' fan favorite is weighing his options after agreeing to meet Hannah Brown for a drink.

Tyler Cameron’s reality TV resume may not be complete. The Bachelorette fan favorite, whose proposal was cut short by Hannah Brown in favor of Jed Wyatt, told TV Guide he is thinking about potential television gigs in his future.

The 26-year-old former football player is currently back on the market, so he’s not ruling out the possibility of being the next star of The Bachelor if ABC comes calling, despite the fact that he has agreed to meet the now-single Hannah for a drink.

When asked if he would like to be the next Bachelor, Tyler C. made it clear he would consider the high-profile gig if offered.

“That’s something I’d have to sit down and really kind of weigh out the pluses or minuses and see if that’s something I really want to do. It’s a tremendous opportunity, I think it’d be an amazing opportunity, but it comes to my responsibility and I really got to just sit down and see if it’s right for me, if it’s what I want. It’s a lot to take on, so I’m not 100 percent sure about it yet.”

While Bachelorette fans would love to see Tyler C. as ABC’s next leading man, The Bachelorette herself is not so sure. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah said it would be “hard” for her to see Tyler as The Bachelor. Hannah revealed that she still has feelings for Tyler, but that if he signed on to be The Bachelor she would support him just as he supported her during her journey to find love.

Of course, there’s one other ABC reality show that Tyler would jump at in a second if offered. The Bachelorette runner-up told TV Guide:

“As a kid, I always said I wanted to go on Dancing with the Stars and that football was going to be the way I got onto Dancing with the Stars. My football career didn’t work out, but maybe this could help me get on Dancing with Stars one day.”

It would be surprising if Tyler doesn’t end up as The Bachelor lead or as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars this fall. The hunky former football, aka the “Respectful King,” won the hearts of millions of fans of ABC’s rose-filled reality show so he’s come with an instant fan base. If he is cast on the celebrity ballroom competition, Tyler would follow in the footsteps of past Bachelor Nation alums Jake Pavelka, Chris Soules, Seal Lowe, Nick Viall, “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile and more who went on to compete for the DWTS mirrorball trophy.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC for its 28th season on Monday, Sept. 16, while The Bachelor Season 24 will begin filming later this fall and will debut in January on ABC.