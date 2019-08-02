Fans Pity Liam Hemsworth As Miley Cyrus’ Topless Pics Go Viral

Miley Cyrus has fallen under fire – both by virtue of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and, it would appear, as a solo deal.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram yesterday for some racy poolside snaps. The two photos showing the SHE IS COMING singer posing topless amid dim and red-effect lighting may have racked up the Instagram likes, but not everyone seems to have given them the nod of approval. Miley’s photos went viral overnight with The Daily Mail picking up on them.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section.

“Her poor, foolish husband,” one fan wrote with over 156 users agreeing.

“She is too old for this trashy ridiculous act of hers. Always wondered what Liam sees in her. Still do!” was a comment racking up over 119 upvotes.

Viewers to The Daily Mail’s report also left feedback singling the blonde out without mentions of her husband.

“Some of her music is decent, no need for the over the top try hard shock factor! It’s just gross,” one fan wrote with others agreeing.

Elsewhere, concerns that once again encompassed the star’s marital status extended to Liam’s parents.

“I feel sorry for her in-laws… she’s absolutely unhinged trashy,” one user stated.

Miley frequently makes headlines for her raunchy streak, although fans might argue that yesterday’s pictures were relatively toned-down in the world of scantily-clad celebrity images. That said, Miley’s July-released “Mother’s Daughter” video proved a major headline-maker for a side that was decidedly risqué.

The “Mother’s Daughter” music video sees the singer dancing in a red latex bodysuit with metal and bullet-like studding around the nether regions. With neck-licking, a little self-touching, and flashing phrases that include “TOUGH T*TTIES,* there’s no denying that Miley’s music video is better suited to adults than children. The video does not, however, exclusively center around the singer dancing in a clingy catsuit. The song’s empowerment themes eat up significant chunks of the footage by featuring individuals who do not conform to societal norms.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in December of last year. Their low-key wedding came unannounced, although fans were treated to beautiful snaps of the nuptials after the event. Their marriage appears to be a popular one.

When it comes to going risqué on social media, Miley is not alone. Celebrity faces who’ve likewise raised eyebrows with their online displays include Kim Kardashian, sister Kylie Jenner, plus rapper Nicki Minaj.

Over on Miley’s Instagram, the post proved popular with her 96.6 million followers. It gained over 600,000 likes.