Olivia Culpo’s Abs Have Her Followers Flooding Instagram With NSFW Comments

Olivia Culpo is turning heads in her most recent Instagram post.

As fans know, Culpo is no stranger to showing off her rock-hard body in a number of sexy ensembles. While the model looks amazing in just about everything that she wears, she regularly flaunts her fit physique in what seems to be a few bikini posts a week. In the latest photo that was shared for her 4.2 million followers, Culpo delights in two side-by-side photos as she shows off her world-famous figure.

In the image on the left, the brunette beauty looks ahead of her while pursing her lips. She wears her short, dark tresses down and slightly curled along with a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a light pink gloss. On top, the stunner rocks a hooded pink crop top that hits just below her chest, showcasing her toned abs that she’s worked so hard to get. She pairs the look with a baggy pair of purple and green metallic track pants that fit her like a glove.

The model wears the pants tucked into a pair of shiny, lace-up high-heel boots. The photo on the right shows Culpo rocking the same exact outfit, only this time she is striking a slightly different pose. Since the photo went live for her legion of fans, it’s earned Olivia a lot of attention, racking up over 77,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments.

Many followers commented on the photo to let Olivia know that they love her outfit, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure. A few others took to the snap, leaving NSFW comments for the 27-year-old.

“Would kill to have a body like this,” one follower commented with a series of flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” one more follower raved.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, the former Miss Universe opened up about her career and personal life. The model also chatted about both the upsides and the downsides of fame, confessing that a lot of people form their opinion about her even though they have never even met her.

“There are always things people say that are either completely false or things people think just because they don’t know you. I have a pretty good handle on when that happens. If there’s absolutely no truth to it, I don’t even think about it, I just think, ‘This person’s insane,'” she dished.

Luckily, Culpo says that she has learned to ignore the haters and go on with her life without letting it affect her.