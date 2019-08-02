R. Kelly Shackled As He Arrives In New York To Face Sex Crimes Charges

Singer and songwriter R. Kelly will face a judge in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, August 2 on charges of racketeering and alleged sex crimes reported Page Six. The singer was caught on video landing at a New Jersey airport on August 1 in preparation for his trip to a New York detention center.

Page Six reported that the singer was shackled and wearing a tan prison uniform as he was taken by police into a truck which was said to have transported Kelly to Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he would then be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A video, which was posted by NBC New York, shows Kelly alongside officers who helped the singer into a truck. The vehicle was escorted by two police cars as it pulled off the tarmac at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, where Kelly landed after flying to New York from Chicago, Illinois. The singer has been held in Chicago since he was arrested on federal sex charges brought upon by Illinois prosecutors, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said to News 4 New York.

Attorney: I couldn't find R. Kelly, so we may be late for NYC court https://t.co/skMW86ob2m — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 2, 2019

The New York charges accuse the Kelly of “racketeering conspiracy, alleging he identified underage girls attending his concerts and groomed them for later sexual abuse” reported The Chicago Tribune.

The singer will appear in a Brooklyn court, where The Hollywood Reporter noted he is expected to enter a plea of not guilty for his alleged crimes which include arranging sexual encounters with five women. The Hollywood Reporter cited defense papers in the case, which call the accusers against Kelly “disgruntled groupies.”

The indictment against Kelly and an interest in his alleged behavior cames after Lifetime Television aired the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly in January of this year reported Deadline.

In the documentary, alleged survivors and people that were closest to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer came forward with allegations and claims of the singer’s sexual, mental, and physical abuse during their relationships with him. The documentary’s official website stated that the multi-night television event showcased over 50 interviews including civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musicians John Legend and Sparkle, talk-show host and former DJ Wendy Williams, ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones, and the singer’s brothers Carey and Bruce Kelly. The page also claimed that the singer has a history of alleged abuse of underage African American girls and that until this documentary series aired, their stories were ignored.

Kelly, who faced child pornography charges in 2008, has denied all allegations made against him.