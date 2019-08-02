Khloe Kardashian Sucks On A Lollipop In Skintight Cycling Shorts In New Photos

Khloe's showing off her toned legs in skintight shorts.

Khloe Kardashian had her fit and toned body on full display in new paparazzi photos shared online this week. In new snaps posted by The Daily Mail on August 2, the stunning mom of one and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could be seen making her way around Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, with close friend Malika Haqq.

The snaps featured Khloe – who The Inquisitr reported recently what she really thinks of her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, following his multiple cheating scandals – rocking her long blonde hair poker-straight and down as she did some house-hunting for her longtime bestie while showing off all her hard work in the gym in an all-black ensemble.

The reality star had her seriously toned legs on full display as she rocked a pair of super-tight black cycling shorts, pairing the skimpy bottoms with a black Dior tank top. The mom to 1-year-old True Thompson – who she shares with Tristan – also tied a gray and white jacket around her waist as she walked around sunny L.A. in a pair of sneakers and long black socks.

Khloe also made sure she kept her energy up as she sucked on a red lollipop while taking to the Californian streets with Malika, who often appears alongside the star and her famous family members on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian dons clinging gym outfit as she sucks on a lollipop as she house hunts in LA: Khloé sucked on a red lollipop, which she held in her fierce pink manicured fingers.The ladies hit up Hollywood Bowl Wednesday night to see Michael McDonald in… https://t.co/5v4cj5zUEN pic.twitter.com/ORurAK9iGA — RushReads (@RushReads) August 2, 2019

But it’s not just on the streets where Khloe’s showing off the results of her workouts.

As The Inquisitr reported this week, Kim Kardashian’s little sister gave her millions of Instagram followers a good look at her rock-hard abs as she posted a close-up photo of her torso to the social media site on August 1.

The snap showed the star flashing her very toned middle for the whole world to see while sporting a white cropped sweater that promoted sister Kylie Jenner’s skincare range, Kylie Skin.

She’s opened up about her impressive and tough workout routine multiple times in the past and also spoke out about her post-baby weight loss after giving birth to baby True last year.

Loading...

Taking to Twitter in June 2018, Kardashian shut down claims suggesting that she turned to fad diets to drop the pounds.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted, per People. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

“Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life,” Kardashian then continued. “There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”