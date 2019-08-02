Catelynn Lowell Fires Back After Breastfeeding Criticism: ‘We Need To Support Moms In Whatever They Choose’

Catelynn Lowell has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG for a decade and while she is no stranger to online criticism, she recently fired back at it. On Monday nights episode, Catelynn talked to her husband about her decision to stop breastfeeding. Tyler Baltierra was supportive of his wife, but it looks like Catelynn faced some criticism online about her choice.

“People always speak about the great things of nursing (and it’s an amazing thing) but I spoke about how hard it was for me and people want to tear me down because of that?” Catelynn wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “What you say doesn’t affect me because my Vaeda is happy, healthy, chunky, smiley, and best of all FED! Mom is also mentally healthy and able to connect and bond with baby still!!”

Catelynn has been open with her struggles with postpartum depression in the past. She finished up her post by urging people to be supportive of moms no matter what choice they make when it comes to feeding their baby.

“Stop PUSHING girls to feel like that HAVE to breastfeed or they are not just as good of a mother! In my opinion #fedisbest and we need to support moms in whatever they choose…”

Catelynn Lowell was introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Catelynn and Tyler found out they were expecting a baby together. Young and unprepared to care for a newborn, they made the difficult decision to place their daughter for adoption. Following their episode, they continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. Since then, the couple’s ups and downs have been documented on the series.

On New Years Day 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter Novalee. Later that same year, Catelynn and Tyler tied-the-knot.

In September 2018, Catelynn revealed that the couple were expecting another child together. She revealed that they hadn’t been trying to get pregnant and that the pregnancy was a shock to both of them. Nevertheless, both were excited to be welcoming another baby into their family. In February 2019, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter Vaeda. Viewers were introduced to Vaeda on the new season of Teen Mom OG.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and the rest of the cast members.