Kelly Clarkson’s 37-Pound Weight Loss Stuns Fans In New Instagram Video

Kelly's fans couldn't help but comment on her impressive weight loss.

Kelly Clarkson’s impressive 37-pound weight loss is still impressing fans on social media. The star’s team shared a new clip to her Instagram account on August 1 which revealed to fans that there’s now a new way to catch her in concert from the comfort of their own home through a virtual reality app. But it was more the fact that the singer was looking happier and healthier than ever that really caught fans’ attention.

The video showed several clips of Kelly in concert as part of her “Meaning of Life Tour”, which took place across the U.S. between January and March 2019, revealing her weight loss in a number of curve-hugging ensembles.

Clarkson also looked healthier than ever as she spoke to the camera about the new technology while wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Past, Present, Future” and drinking from a black cup.

Fans definitely took notice of the star’s new figure in the comments section, as many commented on just how gorgeous the star – who’s stunning at any size – looks as she gears up for the next season of The Voice which is set to debut on NBC in September.

“You look fantastic girl,” one of her Instagram users commented on the video upload, while another person told the mom of two that they thought she was “Looking awesome.”

Another enquired about her recent impressive weight loss, and asked if the “Since U Been Gone” singer had been following the keto diet to drop the pounds.

However, Clarkson has actually already spoken out about how she lost the weight, previously crediting the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain by Dr Steven Gundry for inspiring her to take on a healthier diet and for helping her to get her thyroid issue under control.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book… and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me,” Kelly said of her weight loss during an appearance on Today alongside Hoda Kotb.

“I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” The Voice coach continued, but added, “For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight—for me it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

The star’s also been proudly showing off the results of her healthy new diet on multiple occasions.

As The Inquisitr shared, Kelly recently flaunted her impressive figure in a red satin dress back in May that had her fans’ jaws hitting the floor.

Clarkson will soon be back on screens for her own talk show, titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, and will also be returning to her red spinning chair for Season 17 of The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend in September.