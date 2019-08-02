John & Abbie Duggar Found Out They Are Having A Baby In The Most Unexpected Way

John and Abbie did things a little differently when they found out she was pregnant.

John and Abbie Duggar just announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child. Not only are they thrilled to be adding to their reality TV family, but fans are super excited for them as well. They have been waiting for the baby news ever since the couple married last year. The happy couple just revealed in a short video clip the unexpected way that they found out about their little bundle of joy, and it may surprise you.

Just after the baby news broke, TLC added the official video clip that features John and Abbie chatting about the pregnancy and revealing a few more details on how they found out that they were expecting. The first time mom said that she was feeling a little under the weather, so they headed to their local urgent care facility. During the visit, they told her that the standard procedure is to take a pregnancy test. It came out positive!

John added to their story that this is not the way that his wife had planned on finding out that she was pregnant with their first child. The Duggar clan are known for keeping plenty of home pregnancy tests on hand just in case they are needed. This was certainly the nontraditional way of doing things, but they are quite excited at being parents for the first time.

When talking about what gender they think this baby will be, John mentioned that he thought they would have a girl for their first one. However, he is now thinking boy. Abbie is sticking with a girl. As The Inquisitr stated, the sweet announcement was shared in a cute way as the Counting On stars were sitting in John’s small plane holding up a onesie bearing the words “Baby passenger on board.”

In addition, a few more photos were added by TLC showing the happy couple in the hangar where John keeps his plane. Abbie Duggar is wearing a pretty dark-colored flowery dress and sandals. It appears that she has just a barely-there baby bump, but it was hard to see clearly. Fans are hoping that this Duggar pair will be more willing to share some photos of Abbie’s growing baby bump as she gets further along in her pregnancy.

Fans took notice a few days ago when John and Abbie posted a curious photo of themselves at a peach festival. The way John had his hands on his wife’s belly sparked the rumors that they were expecting a baby. It looks like this time Duggar fans were right.

The new season of Counting On will begin in October. The TLC crew has lots to film with Jinger and Jeremy’s big move to Los Angeles, Joy and Austin’s terrible loss of their unborn daughter, and following along with the other four pregnancies. Keep checking back for more Duggar updates.