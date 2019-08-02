‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia’s Famed Booty Busts Out Of Impossibly Tight Pants

Yanet Garcia, dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” is known for her provocative Instagram posts that feature her in skimpy outfits, putting her enviable figure on display and getting her followers’ pulses racing with every new snap.

On Thursday, the Mexican weathercaster took to the popular social media site to share another steamy photo of herself alongside an inspirational message. In the photo, the 28-year-old hangs out in the studio of the weather channel she works for, photographed posing next to a series of cacti on a ledge. The model has one leg perched on top of the ledge as she gazes down at the cacti.

Yanet is dressed in a yellow ribbed t-shirt complete with ruffled sleeves that is tucked into impossibly tight green leggings that feature a high waistband and false buttons. The pants emphasize her ample booty while hugging the shape of her sculpted legs. She paired the outfit with nude high heels and wears her long brown tresses slightly curled and cascading around her face and down her back and shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the television personality writes an inspirational message to her 10.8 million followers, originally in Spanish.

Yanet tells her fans to set aside their negativity and go after what they truly want in life while leaving behind the excuses and fear. She adds that the price of success is high but that taking risks also has the potential to reap huge rewards and that when success comes, they can go back and tell everyone who doubted them that they accomplished their goals. The message ends in several hashtags, including #believeinyourself and #nevergiveup.

The model’s followers appreciated her message and thanked her for serving as an inspiration to them while also leaving her plenty of compliments on her stunning figure.

“Woow your words make me want to continue with my goals you are a great example for me and all those who want to have a great body like yours, thanks for motivating me beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love the way you think,” another follower commented.

Earlier this week, Yanet got her followers’ pulses racing with another photo, this time posing in a tiny neon-pink thong bikini on a beach in Santa Monica, California. In the snap, the model kneels in the sand with her back to the camera as she shoots a coy look over her shoulder. She wears a tiny string bikini that shows off her enviable curves and famed backside while adding a backwards baseball cap and large pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

“All I can say is wow,” a fan gushed.