Brielle Biermann, 22, Drops Jaws With Latest Revealing Bikini Photo

Brielle's leaving very little to the imagination.

Brielle Biermann left jaws on the floor with her latest revealing bikini snap shared to social media. The gorgeous 22-year-old reality star left very little to the imagination in the beach photo uploaded on August 1, which featured her showing off her pert assets to the camera in a strapless two-piece look while taking a paddle in the ocean.

The TV personality – whose daughter to Kim Zolciak-Biermann and step-daughter to Kroy Biermann – showed some serious skin as she posed with her back towards the camera to give her 1.3 million followers on the social media site a good look at her thong bikini bottoms.

Brielle proudly showed off her booty in the fun black swimwear look as she enjoyed some downtime in the very tropical location of Turks and Caicos. Her bikini featured small cut-outs and ties across the hips and side surrounded by small metallic stud embellishments.

Biermann had what appeared to be a glass of champagne in her right hand as she made her way into the ocean, while she also tied her long blonde hair up and away from her face in a messy bun on the top of her head. The reality star also rocked a pair of shades on her eyes as she gave fans a glimpse inside her vacation time.

It’s safe to say that fans most definitely took notice of the Don’t Be Tardy and Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s seductive bikini snap. The comments section was overrun with messages from Brielle’s more than 1 million followers as many praised the 22-year-old for proudly showing off her body confidence during her beach trip.

“You look so beautiful,” one person told Biermann, while a second commented by writing, “Lord” with a fire emoji and another with hearts for eyes.

Another told the star that they thought she looked just like her mom, Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“Baddieeee you look just like ya mammaaaa,” they said.

And it was just earlier this week that Brielle’s mom and dad proved that they’re just as fit as ever with their own swimwear snap.

Loading...

As reported by Women’s Health, Kim shared a sizzling snap of herself and her husband showing off their bodies at the beach on her own Instagram page that whipped fans into a frenzy.

33-year-old Kroy rocked his pretty tiny Speedo in the beach snap, while 41-year-old Zolciak-Biermann showed some skin in a skimpy black bikini.

That snap came just days after The Inquisitr shared a flawless photo of Brielle showing off her toned bikini body once again, this time sporting a red-hot two-piece bikini as she snapped a mirror selfie with her phone.