Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Cleavage-Revealing Summer Dress That Highlights Her Enviable Curves

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet summer photo of herself with her followers.

In the snap, the 28-year-old poses against a white fence in a garden dressed in a yellow halter dress that hugs her curves perfectly. The low neckline emphasizes her busty chest while the tight middle highlights her trim waist. The plaited skirt of the dress flows down to just above her knees and the model goes barefoot with one foot poised on her toes.

The model has her hands lifted at shoulder level and resting behind her on the wall as she looks off at a distant point with her long blonde tresses flowing over to one shoulder.

In the caption of Ashley’s latest post, she tells her followers to be a voice and not an echo, following up with a link to Fashion Nova Curve’s Instagram page, the designer behind the dress.

The blonde beauty’s 1.8 million followers loved her photo and left comments complimenting her on her self-confidence and stunning looks. Many of her fans filled the comments section with heart emojis while others simply wrote “wow” and “gorgeous.”

“Wow you looking amazing,” one Instagram user commented.

“Body of a goddess btw cute feet,” another follower complimented the model.

“I’ve always appreciated full figured women honey….but you’ve taken it to another level!!!!!,” yet another adoring fan chimed in.

So far this summer, the Massachusetts native is working hard on her swimwear line, Alexiss Swimwear, releasing new styles for her eager fans.

Earlier this week, the model took to the photo-sharing site to announce that two new tops had been released in the swimsuit shop and encouraged her followers to head over and check them out. As a bonus, Ashley left a snap of herself modeling one of the styles for her followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the model dons a Hawaiian-themed bikini top and black bottoms. The halter-style top includes flower and leaf designs in varying shades of green, pink, and yellow, flattering the model’s busty chest and leaving plenty of her abdomen on display. The simple bottoms flatter her hips and curvy thighs, while drawing the eye to a sparkly belly piercing.

“I am so in love with you! you’re so beautiful! you’re smile and hips are both just to die for! Keep it up girl! You are amazing!,” a fan gushed over the photo.