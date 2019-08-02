NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Shares His Insight On D’Angelo Russell And Fate Of Warriors’ Dynasty

After failing to win their third consecutive NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors took another huge blow in the summer of 2019 when they lost Kevin Durant in free agency. Despite strong efforts from the Warriors to convince him to stay, Durant still decided to leave the Warriors to team up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets. Aside from Durant, the Warriors also lost two important members of their second unit – Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala.

With all the unpleasant things that recently happened in Golden State, most people are starting to think that the Warriors’ dynasty has come to an end. After the birth of numerous powerhouse teams this summer, the Warriors are no longer considered as the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, in an interview with Cari Champion of ESPN, Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said that it’s still too early to say that the Warriors’ dynasty is already over, especially knowing that they still have him, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green on their roster.

“I think that’s a little premature, saying there’s no more dynasty,” Thompson said. “I mean, we still have Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP, Draymond Green, a defensive player of the year.”

The departure of Kevin Durant has undeniably hurt the Warriors’ chances of reclaiming the NBA title next season, but with the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Golden State will remain as a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference. It’s also worth noting that the Warriors didn’t lose Durant in the 2019 NBA free agency without getting anything in return. In a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets, the Warriors have managed to acquire All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell in exchange for Durant.

Watch City Boyz HOFer Klay Thompson Call Laura Harrier His "Ebony Queen" on IG After She Ignored The Hot Girls & Got Back With Him After He Cheated on Her With The Woman He Has Dog Sitting While He Wooed Her Back (IG-Pics-Vids) https://t.co/hPKutSl2Jc pic.twitter.com/TyI4lG7mdQ — Robert Littal (@BSO) July 27, 2019

Loading...

D’Angelo Russell may not be on the same level as Kevin Durant, but he could somewhat fill the hole he left on the offensive end of the floor. Though there are still some questions regarding his fit on the Warriors’ roster, Thompson called Russell’s arrival as an “incredible gift” to their team.

“Adding D’Angelo Russell was an incredible gift for us; I mean, that kid’s going to blossom into a superstar in this league,” Thompson said. “That gave me and honestly my teammates a breath of fresh life to see him come on board.”

D’Angelo Russell is expected to temporarily serve as Stephen Curry’s backcourt partner while Klay Thompson is recovering from an injury. As of now, it remains unknown when will Thompson exactly return to the court, but when his injury is fully healed, the All-Star shooting guard assured that he will come back at 100 percent and do everything he can to help the Warriors win another NBA championship title.