Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Why She’s Called ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ With Instagram Video In Skin-Tight Dress

Anastasiya Kvitko has proven that the nickname “Russian Kim Kardashian” is very well-earned.

The Russian model took to Instagram this week to show off a racy video of herself wearing a skin-tight dress that put all her curves on display. She shared the clip in the Instagram Stories on Thursday, showing her with fellow Instagram model Gaby Suares as the two got into a car outside of what appeared to be a hotel. Gaby shared some of her own clips in her Instagram Stories, which also showed off a bit more of the adventures the two had in Miami together.

The video clip showed why Kvitko has captured massive attention and drawn comparisons to Kim Kardashian. The two both have almost unreal curves, and aren’t afraid to use social media to show it all off. Like Kim, one of the most successful in using social media to share racy pictures and build a brand around it, Anastasiya has a penchant for posting some very revealing pictures on social media. As the U.K.’s Sun noted, Anastasiya stands out in the crowded landscape of Instagram models, thanks largely to her 38-25-42 figure.

The 22-year-old Russian-born model has immigrated Los Angeles and become one of the most popular models across Instagram, garnering a total of 5.9 million followers. Like Kim, she’s used that attention to branch out as an entrepreneur. Kvitko recently launched a new fashion line, and her feed is filled with sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies.

It took a lot of work to get to that point. As The Sun reported, Kvitko had a very difficult time breaking into the fashion world and said she was turned down by a number of agencies that said she was “too fat.” But Anastasiya Kvitko refused to give up, saying she was determined to make it into the industry without having to compromise herself with plastic surgery or forcing herself to conform to unrealistic body standards.

As Kvitko noted, she adheres to a simple routine of diet and exercise to stay in shape.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week,” she said. “I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet.”

Kvitko said she is determined to be real with fans, saying she doesn’t want to post anything that’s not 100 percent real.

“This is what makes me different to many other Instagram celebrities and beauties,” she said. “I keep posting full length photos so my fans can see that I look exactly like in my photos.”

Those who want to see more from Anastasiya Kvitko can check out her Instagram feed.