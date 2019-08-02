Ireland Baldwin Pops Out Of Skin-Baring Dress

Ireland Baldwin teased fans with a photo earlier today that showed her wearing a skin-baring dress. The update received over 5,000 likes and plenty of love from her fans. Unfortunately, the captions of the photo are NSFW and can’t be shared here, but you can check it out on Ireland’s Instagram page.

The silhouette of the dress was classic, but what made it eye-catching was the front cut. There were five strips of fabric that came together below her chest. A circular metal accent served as a focal point, while her cleavage was left on full display. The dress also had long sleeves.

Baldwin appeared to keep things simple as far as jewelry, and didn’t wear a necklace. She wore her hair down in loose waves, while her right eye was slightly obscured.

And while the model didn’t geotag the photo, it looked like she was attending an event. There were laser lights and neon lighting behind her, with plenty of people mingling in the backdrop.

Fans let Ireland know what they liked about the photo in the comments section.

“So much like your Mom,” noted a fan, whose sentiments were echoed by many others.

“Omfg how did I miss you there??? Must must must get together!!!” exclaimed stylist, Jen Rade.

“Great music in combination with a great girl like you. Nothing can be better,” complimented a follower.

“Really fabulous look, Ireland,” said an Instagram user.

Others referred to the captions.

“Jeeeeze stay in that 80’s mode because [fire],” said a fan, who followed their comment with a long string of fire emoji.

Prior to the photo of herself in the brown dress, Baldwin gave fans something to talk about with a post of herself in a white, slinky dress. She joked in the captions about being “mom,” and fans were all for it.

Both photos in the set were fairly similar, and showed Ireland rocking her platinum blond hairstyle with a heavy right part. She also curled her hair, and wore dramatic makeup. This included a nude lipstick with dark liner, along with dark eyeliner and purple eyeshadow.

“YES MAMA SLAYYYTER IS SHAKING IN HER BOOTS THE HOUSE,” responded a fan.

Loading...

Plus, Ireland had more comments about resembling her mom. It’s likely thanks to her new hair color.

“Precious!!! you look a lot like your beautiful mother,” said a follower.

Others were distracted by her makeup.

“What kind of lipstick/lipliner do you have on? Love the shade..” asked a curious Instagram user.