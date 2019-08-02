Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Spreads Legs In Black Bodysuit

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared exciting news with her fans today, as she unveiled her magazine cover for Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan. The model shared two different covers, one which showed her in a black bodysuit, and another that showed her in an armor-like outfit.

The first cover showed Rosie sitting on a black chair. She wore a black, long-sleeved bodysuit and spread her legs. She placed her right hand in front of her, while propping up her left elbow on the edge of the chair. The model rocked a pair of black boots, and gave a sultry look while wearing her hair down in a side part.

On the other hand, the second magazine cover had a completely different vibe. While the first cover was mostly white, the second cover showed Rosie posing in front of a deep red backdrop. She wore a black, armor-like outfit while sitting on what looks like a cement block.

The update has been liked by fans over 198,000 times, and it was so impactful that plenty of high profile models stopped by to comment.

“LOVE!!” exclaimed Gigi Hadid.

“Loveeeeee,” echoed Hailey Bieber, who followed her comment with a heart eyes emoji.

Other fans commented on Rosie’s outfit.

“YES! Those are the kind of leathers I want to wear when I’m riding my bike!” noted a follower.

“Holy hotness you’re such a goddess @rosiehw this shoot is next level,” complimented an Instagram user.

In addition to sharing the magazine covers, Rosie also posted a couple of sneak peeks from the rest of the issue. This included a shot of her rocking a white trench coat, which has been liked over 50,000 times.

In the photo, Huntington-Whitely was caught mid-stride as she walked with her hands in her pockets. She wore baggy, white pants and black boots. She tagged the brand, Bottega Veneta, in the post, revealing that she was wearing their clothes.

But that wasn’t all, as Rosie also shared another photo of herself in the bodysuit. This update showed the model from a different angle than the one from the magazine cover. She posed with her right shoulder facing the camera diagonally, as she slouched in the chair. Rosie stretched her right leg out in front of her, while she let her right arm hang down.

“Girl, you are a pure ART,” said a fan.

“Thats how i always sat in class lmao,” joked another follower.

“Those boots are everything,” noted an Instagram user.