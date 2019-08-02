Dolly Castro’s Dress Clings To Her Every Curve & Sets Instagram On Fire

Dolly Castro commemorated the start of August with an eye-popping photo, as she wore a tiny black dress that hugged her every curve. The model’s newest photo has garnered over 44,000 likes, and has left her fans wanting more.

The photo showed Dolly posing as she walked down a flight of stairs. She held onto the white banisters with both of her hands, and smiled widely for the shot. Her dress had a cleavage-baring cut, along with short sleeves.

The model accessorized with large gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. Her makeup also glowed, consisting of heavy mascara and metallic pink eyeshadow. She kept the color theme rolling with her shoes, which had gold straps. Behind her, there was also a large, gold vase with tall twigs poking out.

Many of Castro’s fans left sweet messages for the model, with many people referencing her captions about giving birth to her daughter 16 years ago.

“Aww Bella! I gave birth to my daughter in August too! Must see u soon and catch up,” commented Nikki Giavasis, an agent.

“Girl it’s been forever let’s do it,” responded Dolly.

“You look beautiful as always plus love how u love ur familia,” noted another follower.

On the other hand, some fans focused on how great Dolly looked.

“This has got 2 b my favorite pic of you… straight [fire],” noted an Instagram user, who followed their comment with the fire emoji.

“You are an inspiration to me!” exclaimed a follower.

Prior to this post, Castro posed in workout gear to promote 1st Phorm, a brand that offers supplements. The model sported a purple ensemble, consisting of a sports bra and tight spandex shorts. Her abs were on full display, as she held a 1st Phorm water bottle in her right hand.

Dolly wore her hair down in loose waves for the shot, and appeared to go jewelry-free. She stood in a gym with large equipment visible behind her. Plus, a large bottle of the supplement was placed to the bottom right of the photo.

The update was liked over 44,000 times, and many of Castro’s fans talked about what helps them stay focused on their fitness goals.

Loading...

“Perfect u are my motivation,” said a fan.

“Love your dedication on working out and healthy eating!! Can’t wait to go back to my dedication to working out and healthy eating,” noted a follower.

“Always proud staysmiley and strong. You totally awesome,” responded an Instagram user.