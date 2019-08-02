Ainsley Rodriguez Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Bikini In A Triple Post Update

Ainsley Rodriguez rang in the end of the week by posting a sizzling triple post update to Instagram where the fitness star nearly burst out of her bikini. The Miami native has nearly 2 million followers on the social networking site.

Ainsley often posts pictures of herself where she flaunts her incredible body, in part to advertise her personal training business. After becoming an Instagram celebrity, Ainsley leveraged her fame to open her own fitness-based business, and now employs eight people. The brunette beauty also posts pictures of her clients, and highlights their incredible success stories.

It’s easy to see the social media star’s dedication to fitness in her latest upload. In the pictures, Ainsley sports a teeny bikini that reveals her killer curves to their best advantage. The bikini features a blue-and-orange abstract pattern. The top is a classic triangle cut, and seems barely able to contain Ainsley’s ample assets. The lower half is a traditional string bottom, helping reveal as much of her toned pins as possible.

Ainsley’s hair is slicked back, adding some glamor to the shot, and she accessorized with oversized statement earrings. Her luscious locks are straight, and her makeup features bronze eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The photos earned over 17,000 likes and more than 500 comments within the first three hours. A large majority of the messages were compliments for the brunette beauty.

“You look gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Alexa, show me my dream woman…thank u!!” joked a second, using the smiling face and heart-eye emoji as well.

However, others expressed their thanks for Ainsley’s heartfelt caption, in which she encouraged her followers to follow their own diet paths and to focus on healthy relationships with both food and themselves.

“This is deep & true on so many levels!” a fan wrote with the a heart-eye and kissing face emoji.

“This might be your best post. Well done,” added another.

In addition to the bikini picture, Ainsley also posted an exercise video earlier in the week. In the clip, Ainsley dons a light blue sports bra and lilac yoga shorts as she goes through a number of exercises that target the shoulders. The first exercise demonstrated in the video is of Ainsley hitting a punching bag. The three others show Ainsley doing a number of different moves using weights.

The update earned nearly 22,000 likes and almost 540 comments.

“You can throw the hook properly… Get it girl,” swooned a fan with a fist bump emoji.

“You’re amazing,” echoed a second, with three heart-eye emoji.