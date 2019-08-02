Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria Cuts Adam Out Of Christian’s Life

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Victoria goes against the judge’s orders and denies Adam his visitation to Christian.

The entire situation with Christian and his custody is a mess. Instead of ruling for either Adam (Mark Grossman) or Nick (Joshua Morrow), the judge gave Victoria (Amelia Heinle) custody of the boy for 30 days with instructions to allow Nick and Adam visitation. Adam has tried to visit Christian, but it is never a good time for Victoria. Meanwhile, Nick can see the little boy who desperately wants to move back home.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Adam sees Nick and Christian together at Chancellor, and he confronts Victoria for not allowing him his court-ordered visitation with the boy. Adam declares he will not let Victoria get away with keeping his son from him, but Victoria feels she can outsmart her youngest brother, even though he was always on to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Victoria’s teaming up against him recently.

Adam wants to tell Christian that he is the boy’s father and Nick is his uncle, but Sharon (Sharon Case) tries to be the voice of reason and keep Adam from dropping those heavy details on the little boy. Unfortunately for Christian, Adam doesn’t seem inclined to listen to his ex-wife.

Ultimately, according to The Inquisitr, Nick and Adam come to blow over the whole thing. Adam puts his hands on Nick’s shoulders, but Nick takes it way further. Nick punches his younger brother, and one good punch deserves another, so Nick decks Adam twice. Sharon happens to see the whole thing, and she’s horrified by Nick’s behavior.

There is a good chance that Adam will use Nick’s violent outburst against him in court. However, Nick is working on ensuring that he has an image as an upstanding Genoa City resident by resuming his affordable housing project. This time Nick teamed up with Devon (Bryton James) with plans to include Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) name on the New Hope houses. Of course, punching Adam is not necessarily going to do anything good for Nick, especially if the judge finds out about it.

Sharon ends up taking Adam home, and she helps him clean up his face. While they’re alone together in Adam’s penthouse, sparks fly between the exes. Shortly after he regained his memory, Adam had a fantasy scene where he slept with Sharon, but this time he gets the real deal. Even so, Adam still has both his siblings left to deal with, and there’s little chance that Sharon can talk him out of it.