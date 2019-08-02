Saoirse Kennedy-Hill May Have Committed Suicide, Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Was Not A Partier

Although Saoirse Kennedy-Hill died after suffering a heart attack possibly caused by an overdose on Aug. 1. Robert F. Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter’s short life was so tough to handle that many believe she may ended it by suicide.

Saoirse’s body was discovered at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. For the past decade, she had lived on the sprawling premises in a dwelling on the same rarified property where her 91-year-old grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, resides.

Paramedics arrived at the Cape Cod compound on Thursday afternoon after she was deemed unresponsive and following a call that allegedly said Saoirse had overdosed, as The Inquisitr reported.

The only child of Courtney Kennedy Hill was remembered by her family in a formal statement.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit.”

Ethel Kennedy commented that “the world is a little less beautiful today,” in the statement on Thursday that was distributed by Brian O’Connor, a spokesman for her uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Saoirse was on her way to finishing her degree in communications from Boston College. She would have been a senior this fall.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Saoirse was not known as a party girl, but she was known to be depressed as early as when she was a teen, according to the New York Post.

An essay Saoirse wrote in 2016 for the school paper while attending Deerfield Academy confirmed her state of mind. She defined her “relationship” with “mental illness.”

“My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life. Although I was mostly a happy child, I suffered bouts of deep sadness that felt like a heavy boulder on my chest.”

Unable to curb those sad feeling for any length of time and after certain ill-gotten experiences, Saoirse admitted she had tried to commit suicide in the past.

“I totally lost it after someone I knew and loved broke serious sexual boundaries with me. I did the worst thing a victim can do, and I pretended it hadn’t happened. This all became too much, and I attempted to take my own life.”

After spending time in rehabilitation, Kennedy-Hill returned to her studies while still struggling with depression but while understanding more about why she felt the way she did.

A family source stated via the New York Post that “there’s never been any sign to the family that Saoirse was drinking or taking drugs. She wasn’t a partier or anything.”

That source also said that “very little drinking and partying recently [took] place at the six-acre waterfront compound” where she lived on Cape Cod.

The Kennedy family has been hit with tragedy throughout the years in an affliction known as the Kennedy curse. Now, most of the adults in the famous clan claim sobriety.

That said, Saoirse’s father Paul Hill suffered badly while being in prison after he “was wrongfully convicted in a pair of Irish Republican Army bombings in 1974.”

After that, he and Saoirse’s mother Courtney married in 1993 only “to split in 2006 after living for years in Ireland.”

These facts must also have had an adverse effect on their only child.

Although suicide may be suspected as the cause and manner of Saoirse Kennedy-Hill’s death, the reasons behind what actually happened remain unconfirmed pending a full toxicology report.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.