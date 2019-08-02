Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Bangin’ Body In Tight White Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom’s body in taking over Instagram.

The Swedish-born fitness model is wildly popular on social media, boasting a following of over 8 million on Instagram alone. Nystrom posts a good mix of photos, ranging from bikini shots, to fitness shots, to crop top shots and just about anything else that you could possibly imagine. In the latest photo that was shared with her army of loyal fans, the fitness model flaunts her signature curves in a scandalous swimsuit.

In the photo, the bombshell stands against a white wall in what appears to be her bedroom, snapping a selfie in the mirror. She wears her long, blonde locks up in a high ponytail as her hair falls on her right shoulder. The blonde beauty also appears to be donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, and highlighter. She holds her cell phone up in one hand, pursing her lips for the camera and looking into the mirror for the photo op.

Nystrom’s toned and tanned body is on display in the NSFW shot, while she is rocking a ultra-small white swimsuit that shows off plenty of cleavage as well as her insanely toned legs to fans. It certainly comes as no shock that the post has earned Anna incredible reviews from fans, racking up over 149,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments. While the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the photo to let Anna know that her body looks amazing, countless others chimed in to let her know they’re fans.

“Exciting and hot The seduction had brought the love,” one follower commented on the photo.

“So close but so far away,” another social media user raved with a series of emoji.

“Oh very nice baby,” one more wrote with two red heart emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom flaunted her amazing figure in another sexy post on her Instagram account. In the shot, the model poses outside with a car and a house visible just behind her. She looks dressed to impress in a white crop top that features flowy sleeves that go all the way down to her hands. A portion of her back is visible in the image, but it’s her toned derriere that has really captured fans’ attention. Her killer jeans are tight on her body, hugging her every curve and leaving little to the imagination.

That post alone racked up over 167,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments.