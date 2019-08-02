Donald Trump Promises To End AIDS And Cure Cancer ‘Very Shortly’

During a campaign rally on Thursday, President Donald Trump promised to end the AIDS epidemic and cure pediatric cancer, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Boasting about what he claims are his administration’s accomplishments, the president told the crowd of supporters gathered in an arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, the following.

“The things we’re doing in our country today, there’s never been anything like it. We will be ending the AIDS epidemic shortly in America, and curing childhood cancer very shortly.”

As the publication noted, this is not the first time for the president to make grandiose promises about curing diseases for which there is no known cure. At his State of the Union address earlier this year, Trump promised he would set aside $500 million for research into pediatric cancer over the next decade.

The figure is not nearly as high as it should be, according to experts.

“The $500 million figure pales in comparison to other medical research initiatives that previous presidents have outlined amid the pomp and circumstance of this annual speech,” Kaiser Health News, a healthcare-focused nonprofit foundation, said.

Furthermore, the budget cuts for the next fiscal year include cutting funding for the National Institutes for Health by $900 million.

During his State of the Union speech, the president also vowed to eradicate AIDS, and completely end HIV transmissions by 2030. Experts believe that’s not likely either, despite advances in science and research.

According to Kenneth Mayer, medical research director at the Boston LGBT health center Fenway Institute, the lack of effective medication is merely one of the reasons there is an AIDS epidemic.

FYI. Trump is ending AIDS and curing child cancer. pic.twitter.com/f8tjwBYYtM — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) August 2, 2019

“There are a lot of social, structural, individual behavioral factors that may impact why people become infected, may impact if people who are infected engage in care and may impact or affect people who are at high risk of HIV,” he explained.

President Trump is not the only American politician promising to cure diseases scientists have still not found a cure for. Former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden also promised to cure cancer if he gets elected.

But, as Live Science pointed out, both Biden and Trump are making misleading claims and implying that cancer is a single disease with a single cure, which is simply not true. There are more than 100 different types of cancer, and each of them has a different cause.

From @WSJopinion: If Joe Biden is serious about curing cancer, he should repudiate the Obama administration’s effort to curtail screening, writes Betsy McCaughey https://t.co/grSkwmVsvR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 1, 2019

As Deanna Attai, an assistant clinical professor of surgery at the University of California, explained, humanity will almost certainly never be able to cure some forms of cancer, and developing a single drug takes much longer than a four-year presidential term.