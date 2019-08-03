The Bloodied Shirt Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Found In The Trash

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, remains missing.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old mother of five from Connecticut. She went missing on May 24 and was last seen dropping off her children at school. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer was wrapped up in a nasty divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Currently, Fotis and his girlfriend Michele Troconis are being looked at as the primary suspects in the case, according to CNN.

On the night that Jennifer went missing, her blood was found on the floor of her garage, giving the appearance that she had been the target of a potentially fatal attack. On that same night, two people resembling Fotis and Troconis were captured on video surveillance driving to various dumpsters and depositing trash bags. It was later determined that some of Jennifer’s bloodied garments were in the bag. The pair were arrested for tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They have both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bail.

There’s been no sign of Jennifer anywhere, but what law enforcement believes to be the shirt she was wearing on the day she went missing has been recovered. It was found with blood on it in a trash can. A bra that police also believe to be the property of Jennifer’s was also located, but they haven’t yet revealed their reason for believing these items belong to the missing mother. In addition, some sponges with traces of blood on them were also recovered.

New developments from the police investigation in Hartford that took place on May 31st in connection with Jennifer Dulos. According to our partners at The Hartford Courant, a bloodied pillow and knife have been found >> https://t.co/21Fcrbca1h — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) August 3, 2019

Fotis’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, released a statement regarding the items and shared his belief that these items might not even belong to Jennifer.

“I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared. This sounds like desperate speculation. The State has alleged that Jennifer’s blood was in one or more bags. That is far more troubling than an item of clothing.”

Last month, Fotis went on live television to claim his innocence. He claimed that he did not always agree with his ex-wife but never would have caused her any physical harm, according to Insider Edition.

“I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way. I never wanted Jennifer out of the way.”

Many people simply aren’t buying it. Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, has been granted custody of her five children, all of whom are currently living with her.